The role of atomized components goes deep into the video account and the creators of thousands of followers increase by 3 timesFly into the homes of ordinary people

Caption: 2023 Wechat Open Class PRO Officially Opened for Lectures

On January 10, the 2023 WeChat Open Class PRO with the theme of “Presence” officially started. This year’s WeChat public class focuses on three aspects: the ecological development of video account content, the transformation of various products in the WeChat ecosystem, and the upgrading of digital life services, and demonstrates the new capabilities and new plans of various products in the WeChat ecosystem.

In the WeChat Open Class Pro in 2022, “the video account should become the most atomic content component in the WeChat system.” In the past year, a rich chemical reaction has been stimulated between the atomized video account and the WeChat ecology. According to the video account team, the total user usage time in 2022 has exceeded 80% of the total user usage time in Moments. The viewing scale of the live broadcast of the video account has increased by 300%, the viewing time has increased by 156%, and the sales of live broadcasts have increased by 800%.

Caption: The content ecology of the video account is becoming more and more prosperous

The big event and small love video account is “presence” throughout the whole process

As big as the launch of God 14 and the analysis of Zhong Nanshan’s epidemic situation, as small as raising a cloud as a pet, holding a wedding, and sharing a piece of cold knowledge, video accounts are penetrating users’ lives from multiple fields and dimensions.

As an atomic content component in the WeChat ecosystem, the video account has provided users and creators with a smoother and more convenient experience in the past year, and the function of short video + live broadcast has also been continuously improved.

Through continuous product capability innovation and continuous incentives for creators, more and more creators with different identities and backgrounds have settled in, and the video account is becoming a content-rich, diverse and symbiotic platform.

In the field of short videos, in the past year, the content ecology of video accounts has become increasingly prosperous, and the consumption time of video account users is gradually approaching the circle of friends. In 2022, the number of daily active creators and the average daily video upload volume will both increase by more than 100% year-on-year, the number of creators with 10,000 followers and above will increase by 308%, and popular content with 100,000+ likes will increase by 186%.

After a year of continuous breakthroughs, the live broadcast of the video account has also been integrated into all aspects of users’ social life. Specific to the data, in 2022, the viewing scale of video accounts will increase by 300%, and the viewing time will increase by 156%; the high-quality broadcasting will increase by 614%, and the broadcasting time will increase by 83%.

With the continuous improvement of the video account ecology, the commercial potential of the video account live broadcast is also continuously released. In 2022, the scale of live broadcasting of video accounts will maintain rapid growth, sales will increase by more than 8 times year-on-year, the conversion rate of public domain purchases on the platform will increase by more than 100%, and the unit price of customers will exceed 200 yuan.

The video account team introduced that in 2022, the video account team put forward a simple wish to help creators gain more fans and earn more money. In the next 2023, the video account will continue to build a good ecology Systematic efforts are made.

A number of measures to help the construction of content ecology

The diverse and rich content stems from the improvement of the product’s own tools by the video account on the one hand, and from the continuous encouragement of the creators by the video account on the other hand.

The “Polaris Project” aims to discover and support high-quality creators in the short video industry. In the past year, the video account has provided billions of traffic through the “Polaris Project” to support and incubate tens of thousands of outstanding creators. In the 2023 WeChat Open Class, the “North Star Project” has been fully upgraded and is open to all authors who meet the participation threshold. High-quality creators who meet the requirements of the event can receive up to one million traffic support, and more for music, funny, games, plots, etc. A special incentive plan was launched for key vertical categories.

According to the team of the video account, from “0 fans” to “100 fans”, and then to “10,000 fans” authors, the video account has targeted monetization tools, through live broadcast rewards, live broadcast delivery, product sharing, mutual selection of advertisements, etc. Ability, while improving enthusiasm and growth, creators also retain originality and autonomy, and can also earn considerable income. This provides more possibilities for the continuous enrichment of the content ecology.

“Presence” at all times also brings higher income to the anchor. Under the series of “combined boxing” operated by the video account, the scale of income anchors will increase by 101% in 2022, and the total income of anchors will increase by 447%. According to the team of the video account, in the future, the live broadcast of the video account will also invest 5 billion in traffic and richer and more complete monetization tools and incentive policies to help every individual who is serious about broadcasting have a cold start, growth, and income.

In the field of live streaming, the video account is also constantly improving the infrastructure, opening up the chain of merchants and suppliers, providing users with more choices, and also becoming a new channel and new means to promote consumption. It is reported that consumer users in first-, second- and third-tier cities account for more than 60%. Clothing, video and beauty makeup have become the most popular consumer categories for video accounts, and the scale of live delivery orders has maintained rapid growth.

The team of the video account revealed that in order to better support the operation of brand merchants, the video account will release an incentive plan for brand merchants in the near future. For the brand merchants settled in the video account store, it will provide traffic cold start, brand logo, exclusive services, etc. Various rights and interests to help brand merchants operate. The video account will also continue to increase support for service providers, continue to invest heavily in identity authentication, traffic incentives, and operational tools, and double the traffic incentives.

The team of the video account said that in 2023, the video account will continue to optimize the ecosystem of the video account from the perspective of product capabilities, author services, and ecological regulation, provide more support and incentive plans, and deeply link with more businesses and service providers in the industry. Let everyone, every good thing, and every moment be seen better.

Xinmin Evening News reporter Yang Yuhong