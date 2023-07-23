The role of public procurement for climate neutrality – Part 1

In order to provide a wide range of services, the state and its sub-organizations procure a large number of preliminary services on the private market, affecting practically all areas of goods: construction contracts, office supplies, IT services, motor vehicles and even food. In a current study, a comprehensive inventory has now been carried out for the first time in order to examine the role of public procurement for a climate-neutral way of production and living.

Results of the study are presented in several blog posts

In this first blog post, the core results of the Study are presented, with three central analysis blocks encompassing the content of the study:

An analysis of legal scope, in order to take ecological aspects into account in award procedures. The creation of a synthetic award record, in order to comprehensively map the procurement system in Austria and at the same time to offer detailed information on the procured goods. The linking of the procurement data with the IO model ADAGIO, whereby the ecological and economic footprint of public procurement can be made visible.

In a subsequent article (a week from today), the economic policy conclusions from the authors’ point of view will be dealt with in more detail.

Legal leeway is available

In Austria, public clients and companies are fundamentally obliged to use environmentally friendly procurement. This obligation arises for public clients and companies in general from the Federal Procurement Act and additionally for public clients of the federal government from the Action Plan for Sustainable Public Procurement (naBe).

The legal leeway of public clients when considering ecological aspects is large. There is a comprehensive list of EU criteria to support the legally compliant implementation of ecological criteria. The spectrum of possible criteria ranges from technical specifications and award criteria to selection criteria and contract performance clauses. Due to the significant sector-specific differences, a product-specific approach is fundamentally necessary.

International good practices show that if this scope for action is used intelligently and innovatively, ecological added value can be realized within the framework of public procurement. What all (analyzed) procurement projects have in common is that thorough preparation, project-specific calibration of the environmentally-oriented award criteria and good cooperation between client and contractor are essential. In order to achieve the optimal level of sustainability, only functional requirements and technical framework conditions should be specified if possible, so that the bidders have the greatest possible flexibility for the development of experimental solutions.

Great leverage

With an average procurement volume of 67 billion euros or 18 percent of GDP in the years 2015 to 2020, the state (including outsourced public companies) is a key customer in the Austrian economy. The total volume is distributed 24 percent to the federal government, 14 percent to the states and 18 percent to the municipalities. Apart from the regional authorities, the outsourced (so-called market-driven) companies with 25 percent of the total procurement volume and the social security funds with 18 percent of the procurement volume are to be seen as the most relevant level in the procurement area. The award patterns of the different levels of government largely reflect their constitutional powers.

Distribution of total TED procurement volume by COFOG departments within government levels, 2015 to 2020

Market-

certain establishments

(S1101) Bottom

(S1311)

Countries

(S1312)

communities

(S1313)

Sozialver­sicherung

(S1314)

in %General public administration (GF01)2132234183Defense (GF02)02000Public order and safety (GF03)00100Economic affairs (GF04)58563160Environmental protection (GF05)31000Housing and municipal community services (GF06)82020Health care (GF07)31683115Recreation, culture and religion (GF 08) 10130 Education (GF09) 16130 Social Security (GF10) 61342 Total 100100100100100 Source: European Union (2022), WIFO. – TED. – Rounding differences may occur.

The detailed results based on the synthetic procurement data set used for the study show that public procurement is particularly concentrated in construction (NACE F) and in various areas of the manufacture of goods (NACE C). The construction represents almost 30 percent of the award volume. In the manufacture of goods account for 14 percent Manufacture of medical and dental apparatus and materials (C32.5), 5 percent on the Manufacture of pharmaceutical products (C21) and 4 percent on the other vehicle construction (C30). In the case of services, around 10 percent of the procurement volume is den health services (Q86), almost 6 percent of the information and communication (J62) and 5 percent dem Land transport and transport in long-distance pipelines (H49).

CO2 emissions along the value chain are crucial

Overall, the CO2 emissions associated with procurement in Austria are estimated at just under 6 million tons; that is around 8 percent of total domestic emissions. If the global supply chains are taken into account, there are around 19 million tons of global CO2 emissions associated with public procurement. The estimates also show that the majority of CO2 emissions in Austria are generated along the value chain and not directly by the companies commissioned.

The industries with the largest shares in the procurement volume are also those with the highest (and disproportionately high) shares in the emissions: Manufacturing of goods and construction projects are responsible for 43 percent and 31 percent of the triggered (worldwide) emissions. Manufacturing also has the lowest domestic share of total emissions, at just 10 percent (the average is a third). This is mainly due to the fact that material goods are imported to a large extent; domestic material goods are also manufactured with a high proportion of imported inputs.