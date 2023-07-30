The role of public procurement for climate neutrality – Part 2

In the first blog post on the study, it was explained that government demand in the form of public procurement has a substantial footprint, both economically and ecologically. With an estimated procurement volume of 67 billion euros per year (in the years 2015 to 2022), public procurement represents around 18 percent of GDP. In terms of emissions, the estimate adds up to an average of 19.4 million tons of CO2 per year. This second blog post deals with the economic policy classification of the study results and the identification of possible starting points for a stronger climate orientation.

International coordination necessary

Compared to Austria’s national emission volume of around 74 million tons in 2020, public procurement seems to have an exceptionally large CO2 footprint of 19.4 million tons (> 25 percent) – but the comparison is problematic: less than A third of the relevant CO2 emissions occur directly in Austria, and a substantial part of the footprint is caused by imports from other EU countries (34 percent) and third countries (37 percent). Of the 19.4 million tons, only 29 percent or 5.6 million tons can be directly attributed to the Austrian CO2 balance (see graphic).

Due to Austria’s strong foreign trade links, the connection between the products in demand in Austria and the emissions occurring in Austria is only weakly pronounced. This also means that policies aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of public procurement will only partially be directly reflected in the Austrian carbon footprint. Conversely, similar policies in countries that are important trading partners for Austria may have substantial repercussions on Austrian CO2 emissions.

This special set-up also shows that, in addition to national policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a coordinated European approach would be expedient. A coordinated and aligned European policy on greening procurement could help to internalize the externalities and thereby limit distortions in the internal market.

Consideration of the preliminary products as a key

For the overall assessment of the study results, it is also crucial that the proportion of direct emissions from public procurement is extremely low. According to this, the companies commissioned by the public sector emit just under 13 percent or 2.5 million tons of CO2 during their service provision. The majority of the CO2 footprint of public procurement comes from the primary products used. This basic pattern is also evident regardless of whether the service is provided in Austria (and the emissions are attributed to Austria) or whether it is an import.

Since the model results show quite clearly that the majority of the CO2 footprint is caused by pre-products, the value chain should be given more attention. It would make sense to use procurement criteria more to influence the inputs or materials used.

The concrete design of the ecological criteria depends heavily on the respective group of goods. Chapter 2 of the study describes in more detail how such requirements in terms of material or performance specifications can be specified in tenders. Concrete material requirements – for example, the use of so-called low-temperature asphalt in road construction (see Chapter 2 for more details and examples) – can be included relatively directly in the specification or as part of award criteria in procurement. The good practice example of the “CO2 Performance Ladder” from the Netherlands, where a certification system is central, can also be seen as a target-oriented approach, especially for the consideration of CO2 emissions along the entire value chain.

Focus on a few product groups for maximum leverage

A few procurement groups are responsible for large parts of the total CO2 emissions (see table). Around 30 percent of emissions are attributable to construction alone (and its preliminary work). In addition, there are other large contributions in the sections Manufacture of other goods (C32), storage and transport (H49) as well Manufacture of pharmaceutical products (C21). Overall, the individual areas of manufacturing contribute around a third of the total emissions.

This result of the study clearly speaks for a product or sector focus when developing strategies to reduce the CO2 footprint of public procurement. In line with this, both the European initiatives for ecological procurement and the Austrian action plan for sustainable public procurement (naBe action plan) basically pursue a product-specific approach. However, these strategies are much broader – the climate issue is only one of several sustainability dimensions, and in some cases further goals are pursued with social or governance criteria – and generally do not provide for any prioritization. However, the study results presented here would indicate an even stronger focus on individual products and services, since the leverage in terms of the CO2 footprint is very unevenly distributed across the different procurement areas.

Shares of sectoral CO2 emissions from public procurement at different levels of government from 2015 to 2020

NACE sectorMarket establishments

(S1101) Bottom

(S1311)

Countries

(S1312)

Gemein­den

(S1313)

Sozial­ver­sicherung

(S1314)

Total in % Agriculture and forestry (A)000000 Mining (B)000000 Manufacture of goods (C)91178843 Energy supply (D)100001 Water supply and waste disposal (E)000001 Construction (F)12738231 Trade (G)000000 Transport (H)231107 Accommodation and gastronomy (I)000000 Information and communication (J)110014 Financial and insurance services (K)000000 Real estate and housing (L)000000 Freelance/techn. Services (M)110103 Miscellaneous. economic Services (N)010001 Public administration (O)000000 Education and training (P)000001 Health and social services (Q)111025 Arts, entertainment and recreation (R)000000 Other. Services (S)000000 Total2726132014100Source: WIFO calculations (ADAGIO)

What is also important for the product-specific strategies is the fact that, depending on the procurement group, different levels of government are affected. At the sub-national level, the procurement of medical equipment or motor vehicles is particularly associated with a large volume of CO2 emissions, whereas at the federal level, procurements in connection with rail transport (C30 transport equipment or H49 land transport) are more important. In contrast, construction services, albeit of different magnitudes, are used by practically all levels of government.

Finally, it should be noted that, in addition to the regional authorities, the social security funds and the market-oriented companies, i. H. spin-off companies, should be included in any comprehensive strategy. The federal, state and local governments only represent around 56 percent of the emissions; the outsourced companies and social security are also to be seen as major consumers of emission-intensive procurement.

