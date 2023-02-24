Listen to the audio version of the article

The Romanian Italrom Inginerie Internationala Srl and its Polish investee IRP (ITR Group) _ owned by Neapolitan entrepreneurs Lorenzo Sabini and Rosario Russo – were 100% acquired by the French group Egis, an international group active in the field of design and ‘engineering. The ITR group also operates in the field of infrastructural and civil works, with around 50 employees, mainly in Romania and Poland, providing engineering services for both public and private sector clients, with a particular focus on the road and railway markets.

With this acquisition, Egis consolidates its presence in the emerging markets of Eastern Europe, where it already operates through the subsidiary Egis Romania as well as through numerous other local branches: the French company aims to create a multidisciplinary Design Pole, characterized by a high level of experience and at the service of a country, Romania, and a geographical area which are recording interesting growth rates. The ITR Group team will be integrated into that of Egis Romania and Lorenzo Sabini and Rosario Russo will maintain a management and coordination role, technical and commercial, within the Egis group.

Advisor of ITR Initiative Cube

The advisor for the operation for the ITR Group is the Italian Iniziativa Cube Srl, a financial and management consultancy company with headquarters in Naples, 3 offices throughout Italy plus an office in Brussels, which supported the company and its partners in the operation , taking care of the M&A, financial and legal aspects. The Initiative team was led by partner Marco Messina and saw the involvement of analyst Simone Bonocuore.

The Egis group was advised by Mazars for the financial and tax due diligence, by the Romanian law firm Tuca for the legal due diligence and the negotiation of the SPA and by the French Vigie Capital as M&A advisor.

Egis Group owned by French CDP

Currently Egis Group, owned by the French CDP and by one of the main European investment funds (Tikehau Capital), has a turnover of almost 1.2 billion euros and an industrial plan which aims to double it in the next five years also through growth external lines with acquisitions planned on a European scale (with a particular eye to Italy) in the sectors of engineering, O&M (also with reference to the management of motorways and airports) and mobility.

«ITR Group – comments Lorenzo Sabini of the investee ItalRom – is enthusiastic about joining Egis, one of the most important global players in the construction engineering sector. ITR has achieved and surpassed the ambitious goals it set at its origins, becoming a consolidated presence in the market of design and consultancy companies operating in the large infrastructure and civil works sector». «This operation – says Marco Messina of Iniziativa – has a particular taste that makes us extremely happy and satisfied. Being able to support an Italian group, which has successfully developed abroad, in a project of enhancement and integration into an important international group is a source of enormous pride».