



On March 18, Rongsheng WILL Boundary New Product Tasting Conference was grandly opened in Chongqing. The Rongshengzhen built-in refrigerator with the “three nos” standard started a zero-distance aesthetic journey with the guests. At the event site, Rongsheng Refrigerator also initiated a designer alliance, and launched the “Rongsheng WILL Star Continues Eye Color” design competition, linking local design forces, and re-empowering the reshaping of home aesthetics.

It is understood that the so-called “three nos” standard of the Rongsheng WILL Borderless Series 605 refrigerator refers to “no protruding front, no seams on the side, and no waste of space”. This is the result of 40 years of national brands based on precise insights into users, directly addressing consumption pain points, and relying on innovative technology to once again lead the industry to change. Rongsheng truly realizes zero-distance embedded product design, which not only fully upgrades the refrigerator industry, but also promotes a new trend of home aesthetics.

Zhan Dong, secretary of the party branch and full-time vice president of the Chongqing Household Appliance Service Enterprise Federation, said that various data and market feedback show that thin, light and embeddable home appliances have become a new trend in the market, because they fit the current trend of home integration, kitchen appliances, etc. The integrated consumption trend is increasingly favored by consumers. However, there are many pain points among the hot spots. Many built-in refrigerators on the market do not fit perfectly with the cabinets. They usually protrude and there are gaps around them, which not only affects the appearance, but also wastes space. Until the appearance of Rongsheng WILL Borderless Series 605 refrigerator, the “true embedded” refrigerator that the market has been expecting has finally been perfectly implemented.

From a technical point of view, Rongsheng WILL Borderless Series 605 refrigerators use chassis cooling technology to perfectly fit the refrigerators with cabinets and walls, achieving zero inlays on both sides and flat inlays on the front, and the ultra-thin design of the whole machine breaking through 600mm. With a super large space of 600L, the beauty and practicality are brought into full play.

At the event, Rongsheng joined forces with many businesses to initiate the establishment of the Chongqing Designers Alliance and released the “Rongsheng WILL Star Continues Eye Color” design competition. As the co-initiator of the competition, Rongsheng Refrigerator hopes to activate and gather more innovative forces to jointly establish forward-looking thinking in future design, provide the industry with products and inspiration suitable for the current quality of life, and create an aesthetic sample of future quality home furnishing.

There are strong players in the refrigerator industry, and Rongsheng refrigerator has been at the forefront for 40 years, and has taken the lead in leading the development of the ultra-thin embedded market in the new era. The historical wall and the 1983 nostalgic store set up on the site allow guests to experience the persistence, development, leadership and inheritance of Rongsheng immersively.

Every exploration and change comes from the original intention of making life better. Rongsheng Refrigerator adheres to quality-oriented, quality-first, and innovation-based, breaks the boundary and truly embeds, creates the ultimate aesthetic home style for global users with unbounded space and fresh-keeping technology, and brings a healthy and smart life to thousands of households.



