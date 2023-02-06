In the maritime domain, especially in the open sea where ships cannot rely on vegetation, constructions or reliefs to hide from potential enemies, the mastery of advanced technologies assumes a preponderant role in ensuring the effectiveness and very survival of assets soldiers engaged in naval operations.

The Navy (MM) for Italy it is a fundamental instrument for the defense of the national territory and of the country’s multiple economic and security interests. An economy heavily dependent on the import and export of goods, energy resources and raw materials by sea cannot in fact disregard an adequate ability to defend the main maritime lines of communication, even at a great distance from its ports.

For this reason the MM is today one of the most technologically advanced marinas in the world, thanks to targeted investments and high-level national industrial capabilities, fielded by a competitive value chain. This supply chain allows Italy to equip itself with cutting-edge means such as European multi-mission frigates (FREMM), particularly appreciated within NATO especially in their anti-submarine configuration.

The importance of the aircraft carrier

As it emerged in a recent IAI study on naval combat systems, a look at the ‘younger’ ships of the Navy reveals a process of increase in average tonnage compared to those dating back to the Cold War. In many cases this reflects an increase in the overall capabilities of the fleet and individual vessels but also a more widespread need to operate outside the Mediterranean and Red Sea, no longer the prerogative of larger class units.

Since the end of the Cold War, the Navy has placed increasing importance on those capabilities expeditionary, which guarantee the ability to project forces at ever greater distances – even in the framework of the numerous international missions in which the armed forces have participated. For example, this capacity, destined to grow further in the coming years, has meant that the MM – through the aircraft carrier Garibaldi – has played an important role during the recent NATO exercise ‘Cold Response 22’ in Norway. Always Garibaldi ship, in the period 2002-2006, positioning itself in the Indian Ocean allowed to the Navy’s AV-8B multi-role jets to carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in Afghanistan, as well as air support to Western coalition forces on the ground.

To date, thanks to the more modern Cavour aircraft carrier and the investment in the F-35B with short take-off and vertical landing, Italy is one of only three countries in the world (and the only one in the EU) able to operate fifth generation fighter jets from an aircraft carrier – as well as the United States and Great Britain.

An aircraft carrier group represents an extremely useful and versatile asset not only in the operational field, but also as a political and diplomatic tool. Is United Kingdom That France in recent years they have involved naval units of partner countries in the respective aircraft carrier groups deployed in the Indo-Pacific: a practice which, in addition to helping to cope with moments of scarcity of ships ready to sail, favors an improvement in interoperability between allies at the interior of exercises and operations carried out under the aegis of those navies equipped with aircraft carriers.

We certainly need a reflection in Italy that leads to the elaboration of a more strategic approach to the use of the Cavour vessel come force multipliermaking best use of the possibility of relieving the Navy by periodically deploying an aircraft carrier group also consisting of Allied ships in the enlarged Mediterranean and beyond, with the related benefits in terms of both interoperability and naval diplomacy towards operational partners and the region.

The complementarity of innovation and integration

As a whole, the Italian Navy is a balanced force, made up like all the most modern navies by a multitude of means and systems that are often very different from each other: not only ships and submarines, but also helicopters, planes and land vehicles. Technological progress in recent decades has also led to the entry into service of remotely piloted aerial and underwater vehicles which, together with those on the surface, are destined to assume an increasingly important role in the naval domain.

Even if the systems unmanned small and medium-sized will have an increasingly prominent role in naval operations both in qualitative and quantitative terms, large platforms such as ships and submarines will remain for a long time at the center of the operational capabilities of the main navies. In this context, however, an increasing proportion of the costs related to the construction and development of naval vessels is devoted to combat systems rather than the hull or navigation and propulsion systems.

However, the development and acquisition of state-of-the-art combat systems alone does not guarantee the Navy effectiveness in increasingly difficult operational contexts due to both global instability and the proliferation of disruptive technologies that are now increasingly accessible to potential adversaries.

In this regard, the Navy aims not only at the modernization of capabilities, but also at achieving a high level of integration between platforms and combat systems, even very different from them (for example ships, submarines, helicopters and remotely piloted vehicles) in a multi-domain and system-of-systems. Among the main objectives of the Navy for the coming years, outlined in Future Combat Naval System 2035 (FCNS 2035), there is also to strengthen the capacity of the armed force of adapt more dynamically to innovation technology, already rapidly accelerating. A more dynamic approach will also be needed in procurement and maintenance practices.

Invest more and more efficiently

While the MM is already a technologically advanced force, it remains essential that Italy continues to invest in innovation in the naval domain prr guarantee the effectiveness of the military instrument in the face of a decisive technological acceleration in the field of defence. Furthermore, it will be crucial to align national innovative processes as much as possible with European ones, intercepting the incentives for industrial cooperation put in place by the EU and the related opportunities for cooperation with partners in Europe.

Faced with the ineluctable difficulty of keeping up with the rhythms imposed by continental-sized states whose marinas approach the enlarged Mediterranean, Italy – like all European countries – must try to make the development costs of new and disruptive technologies more efficient through cooperation with near and far partners.