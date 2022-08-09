Listen to the audio version of the article

The Bourbon Greenhouses, a historic area in the heart of the English Garden of the Royal Palace of Caserta, will be enhanced and reused. To this end, the management of the imposing monument has published a public notice with which it also opens to partnerships with private entities. Starting from today and until 5 December 2022 it will be possible to participate in the call. This is the first public notice of the SEMI (Business Development and Wonder) incubator officially online.

Restoration and reactivation

Object of the intervention the Bourbon greenhouses: for years in disuse due to management difficulties, also given the absence of gardeners, the management of the Palace aims at recovery, in a cultural and productive key. This is the first step of an ambitious project that aims to reactivate the original productive role of artifacts of significant importance within the Bourbon complex. To do this, we want to rely on a form of public-private partnership (as required by article 151, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree no.50 of April 18, 2016).

Maffei: An institute at the service of society and its development

“The Royal Palace of Caserta is a place of wonder, but also of inspiration, having all the characteristics to be a place of active business – explains the director of the Royal Palace of Caserta, Tiziana Maffei, – An institution at the service of society and its development : it is the guiding principle in the management of a museum that has the productive function in its DNA. The Royal Palace is the most important complex in the system of royal Bourbon delights which, as is well known, combined the beautiful with the useful. The factories of this magnificence have often been real economic flywheels. Today the museum function is an opportunity to operate with a view to shared responsibility: institutions must take charge of promoting and directing experimental processes for the safeguarding of cultural heritage, involving private individuals, on the basis of participatory projects that place professionalism, research and innovation”.

Project on 8 thousand square meters

The notice concerns a large area of ​​productive vocation of the ancient Bourbon greenhouses: almost 8000 square meters which include the Bourbon greenhouse in masonry, the barrel greenhouse, that of the nineteenth century and the modern one (twentieth century). The special form of partnership chosen will allow us to work at the same time on processes of safeguarding, recovery, maintenance, management, production, opening, use, experimentation and research: in fact, a complete enhancement of the cultural heritage will be promoted in concert with the public. administration. The subjects who choose to participate will therefore have different actions to carry out: they will have to build a stable and structured relationship with research centers and universities, especially with the two poles already involved in the enhancement and conservation of the Green Museum of the Royal Palace of Caserta. , the University of Bologna and the University of Naples Federico II. They will have to foresee an investment aimed at the conservative restoration of the buildings and undertake to co-design, together with the direction of the Royal Palace of Caserta, a plan to relaunch the productive activities.

Archive available to reproduce historical vegetation

To do this, the Royal Palace of Caserta will make available archival documents and historical catalogs, in which it is possible to identify many specimens of the historical collection of greenhouses, such as the collection of the famous camellias. The notice also explains the planning of activities aimed at increasing the use of spaces, the dissemination of environmental issues, the reproduction of the historical plant heritage, the dissemination of the concept of care in order to promote the necessary awareness of the complex as never current relationship between man and environment.