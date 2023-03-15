Almost a month ago, notebooks equipped with several mainstream performance-level RTX 40 series mobile graphics cards started pre-sale on major platforms, and we also shared some of the starting lineups.

Taking the RTX 4070 as an example, it briefly analyzes the competitiveness of the new generation of high-performance notebooks, especially gaming notebooks, and their initial pricing under the positioning of high-end entry-level notebooks.

However, after the actual experience of the past month, whether it is a consumer who wants to buy a new device and personally joins the ranks of first-time buyers, or a melon-eating person like the author who silently waits and sees, he must find that the development of things is always beyond We expected.

You have to grab the first start, and you have to grab it after the first start?

The first is the issue of panic buying. It is rare that after the disaster-ridden RTX 30 series, mobile PC hardware ushered in the first overall replacement of CPU + graphics card.

While consumers have sufficient budgets to hold coins for purchase, they also hope that manufacturers can prepare sufficient supplies and put them on the shelves.

But obviously, even the most discussed and seemingly highest shipment volume of “I’m not serious about your machine leather” has chosen round after round of pre-sales. Jingdong even set up a leaderboard for it.

The data so far shows that the two most popular RTX 4060 gaming laptops, Aurora Pro and Jiaolong 16K, have sold 7,120 and 6,384 pieces respectively within 30 days, which has basically accurately reflected the single platform and JD.com’s self-operated channels. sales volume.

In addition, the number of their latest round of appointments is currently displayed as 58,000 and 26,000, respectively. After excluding the part of “click on the picture for fun” in the hundreds of thousands of appointments in the initial stage of the first launch, this should reflect more accurately. The number of interested consumers on a single platform.

The popular configuration represented by RTX 4060, and the priced models are relatively affordable. The new generation of high-performance notebooks showing these two characteristics are more or less in short supply and frequently pre-sold, and it continues to this day.

So that the new models of other brands that are scheduled to be launched later will be regarded as “life-saving straws”, such as the recent Acer Predator Engine, or the yet-to-be-launched new generation of Lenovo Rescuer, HP Shadow Elf 9 and other series.

Does adding money solve anything really?

Let’s go back to “Your Machine Leather”. As a relatively out-of-the-box product, the mechanical revolution Aurora Pro equipped with RTX 4060 is most talked about for its price: 5999 yuan.

Of course, this initial price is already in the past tense. The current official self-operated channel shows a price of 6,499 yuan, and it is difficult to stop consumers from making reservations. Many people think that even if the price is increased by 500, it is still cost-effective.

The above is just one of the cases. The phenomenon of price increase is common in this generation of new notebooks. This is the second problem we want to talk about.

There are also many types of price increases: the price increase accompanied by configuration and positioning improvements has been determined during SKU planning; the price increase after the initial price is a strategy to stimulate consumers to participate in the initial launch, and may be the most affordable in the next six months price, providing additional satisfaction to this segment of the population.

The price increase of unofficial stores is to take into account additional storage and transportation costs and profit needs; the price increase of scalpers is to eliminate some luck factors and energy costs on the premise that consumers pay more economic costs.

These price increases are common on different platforms, but the author still believes that consumers should choose carefully. If you are patient, wait for your favorite product to end the repeated pre-order snap-up, or even return to the initial price.

If you are impatient or have an urgent need, spend more energy to participate in pre-sales through official channels, or choose unofficial stores with sales qualifications and licensed certifications to buy spot products.

Always use scalpers and second-hand platforms that lack protection as the last choice. Adding money can solve the problem, but only if you really have this problem.

What is the problem with the RTX 4070 that does not need to be snapped up?

The popular RTX 4060 gaming notebooks can’t be grabbed, so how about considering RTX 4050 or RTX 4070? The answer may be a bit difficult to say. Compared with the RTX 4050, which is half a grade lower in specifications, price and performance, it performs well at the entry level, and the RTX 4070, which is one grade higher than the RTX 4060 in theoretical specifications and price, actually has unsatisfactory performance. .

The performance of the RTX 4050 is in line with our expectations a month ago, and some specifications beyond the previous generation RTX 3050Ti give it a good performance ceiling, close to the level of the previous generation RTX 3060.

At the same time, under the support of advanced manufacturing process, the energy consumption ratio is excellent, the performance/power curve is flat, and the fifth-generation Max-Q technology provides a wide power adjustment range.

The birth of this entry-level mobile graphics card can be said to be comprehensively beneficial to the graphics performance improvement of thin and light notebooks, and at the same time, it can play mainstream performance in line with the positioning on serious gaming notebooks.

But to be honest, RTX 4050 is still not the best choice to replace RTX 4060, especially considering its shortcomings in memory capacity, bit width, etc., for some groups that have performance requirements above 2K resolution, it cannot even become a choose.

So what about superseding? As a mid-to-high-end watershed, the RTX 4070 will undoubtedly be stronger than the RTX 4060, and the number of CUDA cores of 4608 to 3072 can show this.

However, the first batch of first game books were officially released. After the review was lifted, we were able to find that the performance gap between them was not as big as the paper specifications or even the price.

To put it simply, the performance of the RTX 4070 is about 15% stronger than that of the RTX 4060. The theoretical performance is similar to that of the previous generation RTX 3070 Ti without considering the blessing of new technologies such as DLSS 3, and it is more power-efficient.

It is even difficult for us to find a product with the same size, the same mold and other configurations for price comparison. Fortunately, ROG provides two standard answers: the Gunslinger 7 in the field of gaming and the classic version of Magic 16 in the field of all-round Both are 13999 yuan (RTX 4070) and 10999 yuan (RTX 4060).

In addition, the two versions of Colorful Jiangxing X15-AT are 9299 yuan (RTX 4070) and 6999 yuan (RTX 4060), but there are also slight differences in CPU, which are i7-13700HX and i5-13500HX, so it is only for refer to.

It can be said that many professional media’s comprehensive and detailed evaluations have allowed consumers to understand this generation of mobile RTX 40 series graphics cards, which will inevitably make consumers’ expectations on price and positioning clearer.

Especially when the RTX 4060’s main price is less than 10,000 yuan, and the RTX 4070 is just in the mid-to-high-end watershed range, it is almost impossible for this part of consumers to exclude the price-performance factor and purely pursue a higher or even half-grade performance.

As a result, most of the notebook products equipped with RTX 4070 are cold and become “small transparent” that do not need to be snapped up, but still have to increase the price. The most suitable destination for the mobile version of RTX 4070 may be to place more emphasis on the energy efficiency ratio and position it in a higher-end all-round field.

write at the end

Looking at the mobile version of RTX 40 series graphics cards and many notebook products that have been released so far, from the perspective of existing performance measurements,The author’s point of view is almost the same as a month ago: RTX 4080 and RTX 4050 are both suitable choices for positioning and are worth recommending.

RTX 4090 is more suitable for enthusiasts who value flagship positioning, RTX 4060 shows a relative cost performance, and RTX 4070 is difficult to recommend except for specific needs.

Due to the improvement brought about by TSMC’s 4N process, RTX 40 series graphics cards generally have a better energy efficiency ratio, but in the eyes of gamers, under the usage scenario of gaming notebooks, the energy efficiency ratio is only a prerequisite for performance improvement, which is icing on the cake rather than core advantages.

Many current tests have shown that the first batch of notebooks shipped did not fully utilize the excellent performance of the RTX 40 series graphics card through scheduling and tuning, especially on the highest-spec mobile version RTX 4090.

In general, I hope that manufacturers will not forget to consider the follow-up update support of the product itself when selling products. If some existing hardware problems can be solved from the software level, it will undoubtedly make up for some “pre-sale” and “price increase” effects on consumption. negative experience brought about by the