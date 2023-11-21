The ruble is rising against the dollar: these are the reasons, these are the forecasts

Look, the ruble is rising. Russian President Vladimir Putin at an economic conference in St. Petersburg in mid-November. Contributor/Getty Images

The ruble continues its strong recovery against the US dollar. Russia’s currency rose to its highest level in four months at the start of the week.

On Tuesday, one US dollar cost less than 88 rubles. At its peak, over 100 rubles had to be paid for one dollar. President Vladimir Putin sees the “comfort zone” between 80 and 90 rubles per dollar.

These are the reasons for the ruble’s comeback. And such are the prospects.

The Russian ruble continues its rise against the US dollar. On Tuesday, only 87.80 rubles had to be paid for one dollar. This is the highest level in four months. At its lowest point in the summer, a dollar cost over 100 rubles. Since then, the Russian currency has gained around 14 percent. The ruble is now back in the “comfort zone” defined by President Vladimir Putin between 80 and 90 rubles per dollar.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ruble went on a rollercoaster ride. This is shown by the following graphic. When the war began, the ruble plummeted. Then it shot up with energy prices. The sanctions ultimately sent the ruble plummeting. After the short-lived uprising of mercenary boss Prigozhin, a ruble was temporarily worth less than a US cent. So for one dollar you had to pay over 100 rubles. The Russian central bank responded with numerous emergency measures. But the ruble is still worth significantly less than it was before Russia attacked Ukraine.

Under its boss Elvira Nabiullina, the Bank of Russia increased key interest rates in large steps to 15 percent. She wants to curb inflation and support the ruble at the same time. Even more important were direct interventions in foreign exchange transactions. Nabiullina stopped buying foreign currencies. It also used foreign reserves to support the ruble in foreign exchange markets.

Russia is pushing away from the US dollar

Russia’s government ordered exporters to convert part of their foreign currency earnings directly into rubles. Russia is also trying to transact a larger part of its foreign trade no longer in US dollars, but directly in rubles or, alternatively, in the Chinese currency Yuan.

Nabiullina sees the rise in the ruble exchange rate as a success. “The ruble rose in October for the first time in 2023,” commented the central bank. The reasons are the interest rate increases and the “increase in sales of foreign currencies by exporters”. At the end of September, the yuan’s share of export revenue reached a “historical record” of 32 percent.

The ruble is rising. The head of the Russian Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina. efa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Recently, the ruble has also benefited from a general weakness in the dollar. The background is the falling inflation in the USA. The inflation rate fell from 3.7 to 3.2 percent in October. This fuels expectations that interest rate hikes in the US are complete and the Fed will cut rates in 2024. Because this makes dollar investments less attractive, the dollar generally came under pressure.

For Russia, the ruble exchange rate against the dollar is important for two reasons. On the one hand, large parts of Russian energy exports are billed in dollars. On the other hand, a weaker ruble makes imports from the dollar area more expensive. Many countries have imposed sanctions on Russia. Russia can circumvent many restrictions, but has to accept high costs for doing so.

The Russian government’s internal planning assumes that the ruble exchange rate will stabilize at just above 90 rubles per dollar. Similar are loud Bloomberg the assessments of many analysts. According to Iskander Lutsko, investment strategist at ITI Capital, the ruble could initially rise to 85, but in the medium term the sanctions could cause it to fall back to the 90 to 95 ruble per dollar range.

Barclays forecasts a rate of 90 rubles to the dollar for the next six months. “There is no reason to expect a significant fall in the ruble before March,” said Evgeny Suvorov, chief Russia economist at CentroCredit Bank.

Sofya Donets, an economist at Renaissance Capital in Moscow, believes that the ruble should be in the region of 85 per dollar. However, due to continued high capital outflows, she expects the ruble to be at 90 rubles per dollar at the end of the year.

