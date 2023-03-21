The rule of law daily participated in the selection of the 33rd China News Awards news photography and other special selection recommended works publicity

In March 2023, the Rule of Law Daily established a jury consisting of members of the editorial board, democratically recommended editors, and journalist representatives. Comics, newspaper layouts, integrated reports, new media news columns, audio and video news interviews and other special selection and recommendation works. It is now announced:

(1) News cartoons

1. “The popularity of rubbing must have “degree””

Author: Gao Yue Time: June 14, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily” 4th edition

Attachment: Recommendation Form for News Comic Works – “Cheering should have a degree”.docx

2. “Public Welfare or Business?” “

Author: Gao Yue Time: July 12, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily” 4th edition

Attachment: News Comic Works Recommendation Form – “Public Welfare or Business?” “.docx

3. “Mutual Aid”

Author: Gao Yue Time: December 22, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily” 4th edition

appendix:News Comic Works Recommendation Form – “Mutual Aid”.docx

4. “Closing the Gap for “Bad Artists” to Come Back in a Disguise”

Author: Li Xiaojun Time: May 26, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily” 4th edition

appendix:Recommendation Form for News Comic Works-“Blocking the Gap of “Unscrupulous Artists” in Disguised Comeback”.doc

5. “Anchor Exaggerates the Treatment Efficacy of Health Products and Hurts Consumers”

Author: Li Xiaojun Time: December 14, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily” 4th edition

appendix:Recommendation Form for News Comic Works-“Anchor Exaggerates the Treatment Effects of Health Products and Hurts Consumers”.doc

6. “World Robbers”

Author: Li Xiaojun Time: September 5, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily” 5th edition

appendix:News Comic Works Recommendation Form-“World Robbers”.doc

(2) Newspaper layout

1. Winter Olympics Jingwei Edition

Author: Gao Yue, Editor: Wen Lijuan Time: February 8, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily” 4th edition

appendix:Recommended Works for Newspaper Layout-“Winter Olympics Latitude and Longitude” 4th Edition.docx

2. Life Edition

Author: Gao Yue, Editors: Li Li, Gao Yan Date: June 5, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily Community Edition” 3rd Edition

appendix:Newspaper Layout Work Recommendation Form-“Life” 3rd Edition.docx

3. Life Edition

Author: Gao Yue, Editors: Zhang Hongmei, Gao YanTime: September 11, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily Community Edition” 4th edition

appendix:Newspaper Layout Work Recommendation Form-“Life” 4th Edition.docx

4. Rule of Law Jingwei Edition

Author: Gao Yue, Editor: Wen Lijuan Time: October 12, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily” 4th edition

appendix:Newspaper Layout Works Recommendation Form – “The Rule of Law” 4th Edition.docx

5. The latitude and longitude of the rule of law

Author: Li Xiaojun, Editor: Wen Lijuan Time: March 15, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily” 4th edition

appendix:Newspaper Layout Works Recommendation Form-Rule of Law.doc

6. Culture of rule of law

Author: Gao Yue, Editor: Zhang Hongmei Gao Yan Time: August 14, 2022

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily Community Edition” 8th Edition

appendix:Recommended Works for Newspaper Layout – “Culture of the Rule of Law” 8th Edition.docx

(3) News photography

1. “Public Legal Services Are Around You”

Author: Yang Jinfeng Xu Weilun Zhang Xuehong Wang Jianjun Time: 2022/11/27

Publishing platform: “Rule of Law Daily Community Edition” 4th Edition

appendix:News Photography Works Recommendation Form – – “Public Legal Services by Your Side”.doc

(4) Audio and video news interviews

1. “Extraordinary Ten Years @ Rule of Law Power” series of interviews on the achievements of the rule of law in ten years

Main creators: Zhou Bingjian, Yu Fei, Chang Xin, Li Rongfang, Liu Yuhan, Han Yi, Li Quanyi, Xue Lu, Guo Haokun, Li Sheng, Geng Chuqing, Qin Simian, Diao Yang

Time: December 26, 2022

Publishing Platform: Rule of Law Network

appendix:Recommendation Form for Audio and Video News Interview Works-“Extraordinary Ten Years @ Rule of Law Strength” Series of Interviews on the Achievements of the Rule of Law in Ten Years.doc

2. “Shuo·Fa” series of short videos on popularizing the law

Chief Creators: Yang Xinshun Song Shengnan Liu Dan Luo Congran Li Yiming Zou Xingyu Li Weiyi Li Zongqi Daibo Fan Linsong Li Songkai

Time: June 15, 2022

Publishing and Broadcasting Platform: WeChat Official Account of the Rule of Law Daily

appendix:Recommendation Form for Audio and Video News Interview Works-“Shuo·Fa” series of short videos for popularizing the law.doc

(5) Integrated reporting

1. “Be careful! Spies may be by your side”

Chief creators: Tang Xiaofang, Yu Cheng, Zhao Fangfang, Zhao Tingting, Hu Qiyuan, Li Chunqiao, Gao Xinghua, Zhang Xiangping

Time: April 15, 2022

Publishing and Broadcasting Platform: Legal Account Client

appendix:Fusion report work recommendation form – “Be careful! The Spy May Be Around You and Me”.docx

2. “Looking at the government work report, Li Bai is still needed!” ｜The Two Sessions of Poetry and Painting②》

Chief Creators: Yang Xinshun Song Shengnan Liu Dan Luo Congran Li Yiming Wu Jie Zou Xingyu Hao Yaxin Luo Qi Prince Tao Wang Long

Time: March 5, 2022

Publishing platform: Rule of Law Daily WeChat

appendix:Fusion report work recommendation form – “Looking at the government work report, Li Bai is still needed!” ｜The Two Sessions of Poetry and Painting②”.docx

(6) New Media News Column

1. “Following dramas and popularizing the law” series

Chief Creators: Yang Xinshun Song Shengnan Liu Dan Luo Congran Li Yiming Zou Xingyu Wujie Hao Yaxin

Time: January 8, 2022

Publishing platform: Rule of Law Daily WeChat

appendix:Recommendation Form for New Media News Column Works-“Following Dramas and Popularizing the Law” Series.docx

The publicity time is 5 working days. If you have any objections during the publicity period, please contact the Editorial Office of the Rule of Law Daily (Tel: 010-84772712).

March 15, 2023