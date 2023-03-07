“It is necessary to intervene with tools such as the structural and substantial increase in the threshold of the fringe benefit and favoring the renegotiation of mortgage rates, evaluating – in the case of particularly disadvantaged families – also interest subsidies capable of offsetting the increase in rates ». The request comes from Emilio Contrasto, general secretary of Unisin/Confsal after the words of the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, on the increase in interest rates. And on the other hand, analysts are convinced that banks have room to renegotiate mortgages in favor of customers.

A situation made more delicate by the race in interest rates which have increased by 300 basis points since July of last year, bringing the cost of borrowing to 3%. With the result that in less than eight months, the mortgage payment has risen by as much as 400 euros a month.

The simulation created by mutuionline.it for La Stampa shows how a 140,000 euro mortgage loan to buy a 200,000 euro property purchased last year cost 0.70% with a monthly installment of 625 euro which rose to 783 euro at the beginning of March with an increase in interest to 3.1%. The situation is destined to worsen after next week when the announced increase will bring interest to 3.6% with a monthly installment of 819 euros: 194 euros more.

The situation for a 250,000 euro mortgage for a 500,000 euro property is even more complicated. In July of last year the installment was equal to 793 euros with a rate of 0.90%. The climb was so steep that today the same mortgage has seen the cost of the loan grow up to 3.63% with a monthly expense of 1,139 euros. From next week, the rate could rise to 4.1% with an installment of 1,212 euros per month. In less than a year, the increase will be 419 euros per month: unsustainable for most Italian families.

Gap zeroed between fixed and variable

On the credit front, the most evident effect of the monetary tightening against inflation – implemented by the ECB – is the constant reduction of the spread between fixed and variable rates. If historically the “fixed” loans were more expensive than the “variable” by virtue of a cost destined to remain unchanged over time, today the differences between the two land loans have almost disappeared. Also because it is on the fixed mortgage that the banks compete the most.

The surveys carried out by mutuionline.it for La Stampa show – for example – how the best offer for a variable mortgage of 100 thousand euros for a customer under 36 with a duration of 20 years for a property of 200 thousand euros is more “cheap” than just 50 basis points compared to the best fixed rate. This is the case of the Bcc Milano which offers the variable rate at 2.85% and the fixed rate at 3.35%: in the first case you pay 547 euros per month, in the second 572 euros. Even more striking is the case of Banca Sella which has chosen – in fact – to make the two offers coincide. The variable costs 3.40%; the fixed 3.47% with the result that the difference between the two installments is just three euros: the first 575 euros per month; the second 578 euros. And according to insiders, fixed lines could soon cost less than variables.

The race in interest rates is choking Italian families: the cost of mortgages has literally exploded in the last eight months, but despite everything there are various tools to protect consumers. At least to mitigate the negative effect of the increased cost of money. “In Italy, more than in other European countries, there are tools to meet the needs of debtors in potential difficult situations”, underlined the director general of ABI, Giovanni Sabatini who then recalled “the so-called portability of mortgages, i.e. the possibility of subrogation of the mortgage at no cost to the borrower who can therefore change bank and type of mortgage without additional charges, the first home solidarity fund (so-called Gasparrini fund) which allows you to suspend payment of the mortgage installment for up to 18 months in the event of events such as job loss, layoffs”. Norms to which the 2023 Budget law added the obligation, on banks, to transform variable rate mortgages into fixed rate for customers – with certain income conditions – who request it.

The options

Overall, in Italy, there are 3.5 million households with a mortgage with outstanding loans for 426 billion euros. The Bank of Italy calculates that in September floating rate mortgages accounted for around 40% of all outstanding loans, a level defined as “low” in historical perspective. Furthermore, Palazzo Koch signaled “the extensive use of an interest rate cap, present in approximately 40 percent of new variable-rate mortgages disbursed in the quarter ending in September 2022”. Translated: many of the consumers who have taken out a variable rate mortgage have stipulated it with a maximum ceiling on the interest rate. A sort of insurance that makes this instrument more expensive than a traditional variable rate, but allows you to block the increase in the installment. In recent months, however, the race in spreads has led to capped floating being more expensive than fixed. Increasingly, however, the fixed rate is aligned with the variable.