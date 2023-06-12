The Russian central bank is sounding the alarm over falling rubles

Inflationary pressures increase as the ruble falls. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s central bank is sounding the alarm amid a falling ruble and record-breaking labor shortages. Policymakers kept interest rates steady on Friday but indicated a hike could be imminent. “The option of a rate hike was considered, but by consensus we decided to keep the rate but to tighten the signal,” said Central Bank President Elvira Nabiullina.

Russia’s central bank sounded the alarm on Friday as the falling ruble and a record labor shortage are adding to inflationary pressures.

Policymakers kept interest rates at 7.5 percent, where they have been since September, but indicated a hike could be imminent.

“The option of a rate hike was considered, but by consensus we decided to keep the rate but tighten the signal,” said Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of the Central Bank. sea ​​Reuters at a press conference, adding that “the likelihood of a rate hike has increased”.

In fact, central bankers are discussing a 25 to 75 basis point hike, she said. Data released on Wednesday showed weekly consumer prices rose sharply.

A rate hike would be the first since the central bank raised interest rates to 20 percent immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year in a bid to stabilize the ruble and financial markets. At the time, Western sanctions froze the Kremlin’s currency reserves.

Since then, the central bank has cut interest rates again because inflation has cooled. However, the central bank’s new forecasts call for inflation to accelerate from 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent by the end of the year.

“Accelerating household spending, deteriorating foreign trade conditions and the situation in the labor market remain inflation-driving factors,” the central bank said on Friday, noting that inflation risks are shifting even more to the upside.

The warning comes at a time when Russia has shifted to an all-out war economy, while Ukraine’s renewed counter-offensive suggests increased defense spending by the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, the ruble has fallen about 14 percent against the dollar in 2023, making imports more expensive and further fueling inflation. On Friday, the ruble fell below 83 against the dollar, hitting its lowest level in more than two months.

Other data has shown that Russia is suffering from record-breaking labor shortages, as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine was a major shock to the workforce. The military mobilized 300,000 troops last year and plans to mobilize hundreds of thousands more this year. An estimated 200,000 people were killed or wounded in Ukraine.

And the mass exodus of Russians to other countries to avoid military service or economic hardship has exacerbated labor shortages. In a recent study, it is estimated that alone in the last year 1.3 million young workers have left the labor force, which amounts to a “massive brain drain”.

Labor shortages also contributed to a sharp drop in Russian industrial production last month, which fell by 5 percent compared to the previous month.

