Russia’s central bank kept interest rates at 7.5% for a second consecutive meeting but warned that inflationary risks are mounting.

The Bank of Russia has cut rates six times since the beginning of the year. The key rate remained unchanged at 7.5% after a 50 basis point reduction in September, down from the previous 8%.

The Bank of Russia last raised rates in late February, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, taking the key rate from 9.5% to 20% at the time.

In the press release, the Bank said that consumer prices are growing at a “moderate rate”, while consumer demand is “subdued”.

“The inflation expectations of households and businesses, essentially unchanged, remain high. At the same time, pro-inflationary risks have increased and outweigh disinflationary risks,” the Bank said. “This is a result of mounting inflationary pressures from the labor market, worsening external trade conditions and looser fiscal policy.”

Inflation in Russia on an annual basis was estimated at 12.7% in December, according to the Bank of Russia, well above its 4% target. The Bank’s own forecasts now project annual inflation to fall to between 5% and 7% in 2023, before returning to target in 2024.

“Moving forward, in its rate decision-making process, the Bank of Russia will take into account actual and expected inflation dynamics related to the target and economic transformation processes, as well as the risks posed by internal and external conditions and the reaction of financial markets .”

The IMF expects a 3.4% reduction in Russia’s GDP in 2022

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy has been hit by a barrage of punitive economic sanctions from Western powers that have hurt the country’s growth prospects and all but ostracized Moscow from the global financial system.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Russia’s GDP to shrink by 3.4% in 2022 and contract further in 2023, while annual inflation will reach 13.8% in 2022.