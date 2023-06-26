The Russian revolt ignites gas and oil. What changes on the bills

The risk of a new flare-up in gas and oil prices is just around the corner

The weekend rebellion in Russia risks turning into a boomerang for Europe. With the bill that could reach consumers directly in the bill. In fact, while Breuxelles continues to push for an energy transition with costs to be verified, i European natural gas prices are on the rise. This is due to the fact that investors are somewhat worried after the recent uprising, the effects of which on the evolution of the war in Ukraine or on the commodity markets are not yet clear. In this context, the price of TTF gas futures contracts, used by operators as a benchmark for the European market, recorded a rise of 12.3% to 36,5 euro/MWh at 9.00 Italian time.

The dramatic mutiny of the mercenaries of the Wagner Group over the weekend is indeed yet another factor that fueled the volatility of this raw material. The price of gas had in fact already recovered from the lows of 23 euro/MWh at the beginning of the month, above all due to tensions on the supply side.

Worry about the summer scenery. And not only

“So far most of the key variables influencing gas prices (supply, demand, storage, weather, competition with Asia and geopolitical risks) have had a bearish or neutral impact on prices, but things could change over the course of the summer“, analysts had already noted Intesa Sanpaolo in a note dated June 16, taken up by Teleborsa.

In fact, “several risks continue to blur the horizon and the gas market could return to deficit againcomplicating the process of filling European stocks ahead of the winter and fueling upward pressure on gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices,” they added.

There are tensions on crude oil which is also slightly recovering. Opening the Brent gained 0.70% to $74.5 a barrel, while the WTI it rose 0.74% to 69.7 dollars a barrel.

“Although the immediate supply-side risks have disappeared, the market will likely have to start pricing in a higher risk premium for oil, given growing instability in Russia – ING analysts wrote in a note – How much of a risk premium will really depend on how the consequences will be dealt with of the failed insurrection”.

The point is that Europe is still too dependent on imports

As if they weren’t enough China has now conquered positions in the race for raw materials and rare earths. “First of all, the potential impact of the coup in Russia on the commodity market should not be underestimated at all,” he explains Gianclaudio Torlizzi, founder of commodity investment consultancy firm T-Commodity.

“But then China continues to stockpile raw materials. It currently holds 93% of the world‘s copper stocks, 74% of aluminum stocks, 68% of corn stocks and 51% of wheat stocks. Conversely, the level of inventories in Europe and the USA remains very low. When will we wake up?” concludes the expert.

Inflation could continue to run

And this could happen not only due to the increase in the price of gas and oil, but also due to external factors. Among these is the large amount of liquidity on the market, as well as the acceleration that Brussels wants to impose for the energy transition.

Indeed, the transition to electrification is not free, but, in addition to requiring heavy investments, it also requires expensive raw materials of which there is a shortage in Europe and in Italy. Giorgia Meloni’s government has pledged to restart mining in the name of greater independence for the country. But the process, just started. it’s definitely long.