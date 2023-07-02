The Russian ruble falls sharply – these are the reasons

The Russian ruble falls. Getty Images

The Russian ruble continued to slide. On Friday, the rate fell to $ 88.87 per ruble.

This is the Russian currency’s lowest level in 15 months. The ruble is worth less than it was before Russia invaded Ukraine.

In addition to Russia’s economic woes, reports of new US arms shipments to Ukraine put pressure on the ruble.

The Russian Rubel continues to lose value. Russia’s currency fell as low as 88.87 rubles against the US dollar on Friday, hitting a 15-month low. The ruble has fallen by a good 15 percent since the beginning of the year. Since its brief high last early summer, the ruble has even lost more than 80 percent against the dollar. The chart below shows the exchange rate development from the point of view of the ruble.

The ruble also fell significantly against the euro. 96.89 rubles had to be paid for one euro. The exchange rate gains of the European common currency against the ruble are similar to those of the US dollar.

The charts clearly show that after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the ruble was in violent turbulence. At first, the currency collapsed significantly – also as a reaction to the withdrawal of many Western companies from Russia and the sanctions against the country. But when the prices for Russia’s important export goods oil, gas and coal shot up, the ruble rose sharply. Since the peak in June, however, the currency has been falling steadily.

The Russian ruble is falling: these are the reasons

Russia’s war economy is relatively stable due to high state spending on armaments and aid for the population. For financing, however, Russia has to draw on its high currency reserves. The country has also severely restricted its gas sales to the West and stopped them completely in many countries such as Germany. Russia still sells oil in large quantities to countries like China and India, but only below the world market price. Rising interest rates in the US and Europe are also making the ruble less attractive.

The crushed revolt of the head of the Wagner mercenaries Prigozhin put additional pressure on the ruble. The riots apparently prompted many Russians to deal with foreign currencies to stock up, i.e. to sell rubles. When the uprising began last weekend, 15 regions saw a significant increase in demand for foreign currencies, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said.

Reports about possible new arms deliveries from the USA to Ukraine are also weakening Russia’s position and thus that of its currency. The US would consider targeting Ukraine with the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to arm, reported the Wall Street Journal. The long-range missile would enable the Ukrainian army to hit Russian targets beyond the front lines, making supplies more difficult for Russia.

The article first appeared on Business Insider in the US under the title: “Russian ruble extends freefall as US weighs new weapon for Ukraine amid Putin regime’s disarray.” You can find the original here.

Economist on Russian economy: "It could be painful in the long run"

