The Russian Ruble Hits 16-Month Low Against the Dollar Amidst Economic Pressure

Title: Russian Ruble Hits 16-Month Low Against Dollar, Central Bank Raises Interest Rates

Date: August 15, 2023

The Russian currency, the ruble, has fallen to a fresh 16-month low against the dollar, dropping below the 100-ruble mark. This comes after a major market drop on Monday, August 14, triggering expectations that the Russian central bank will respond by raising interest rates.

In early trading on Tuesday, the ruble saw a slight rise against the dollar to 96.4 rubles to the dollar in Eastern Europe. However, the Russian central bank announced in Moscow on Tuesday morning that it would raise interest rates to 12% from the current 8.5%.

The depreciation of the ruble can be attributed to various factors, including increasing pressure on Russia’s economic growth, a higher growth rate of imports compared to exports, and the rise in military expenditures due to the Ukrainian conflict.

Since the start of its aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has faced sanctions from Western countries. Initially, the ruble plummeted at the onset of the war but later recovered due to capital controls and oil and gas exports.

Throughout the war, the ruble has experienced fluctuations but has now lost approximately a quarter of its value against the dollar. Earlier on Monday, the ruble reached a rate of 101.04 rubles to the dollar.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the central bank briefly raised interest rates from 9.5 percent to 20 percent but subsequently began cutting them. In a statement regarding the rate hike, the Russian central bank acknowledged the increasing “inflationary pressures” in the country but maintained its goal of keeping inflation at 4 percent by 2024.

Experts have cited Russia’s weakening economic fundamentals as a primary reason for the ruble’s gradual weakness. Jane Foley of Rabobank noted that the trend started in July of the previous year and was further exacerbated by Russia’s budget deficit and pressure on imports and exports from China and Turkey.

Russ Mould, director of investment research at AJ Bell, mentioned the impact of Western sanctions on Russia’s trade and overall economy, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

The effects of the war in Ukraine have reverberated globally. Many European Union countries reduced their reliance on Russian oil and natural gas and sought alternative suppliers. Moreover, in December 2022, G7 and EU leaders agreed to impose price caps on Russian oil exports, further impacting Russian exports.

Russia’s shutdown of gas pipelines to Europe has raised concerns about power shortages. Germany, once the largest importer of Russian natural gas, announced in January of this year that it would no longer source fossil fuels from Russia.

Mould highlighted the decline in exports, resulting in reduced foreign exchange inflows, increased imports, and even struggles with China‘s support for the ruble. He also noted that Russia’s expulsion from the international payment system Swift has dealt a blow to the country.

As Russia continues to grapple with economic challenges and increasing geopolitical tensions, the value of the ruble remains uncertain, prompting the central bank to take measures such as the recent interest rate hike.

Update Time: 7 minutes ago (August 15, 2023, at 6:12 am)

Image Copyright: Getty Images

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

