On the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, 89% of Ukrainians say they will continue to fight even in the event of a Russian nuclear attack. This firm determination cannot be motivated only by the desire to reconquer the lost territories or by reasons strictly related to security.

War and Russian colonialism

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine launched on 24 February 2022 acted as a catalyst for the decolonization process in the country. Russian aggression did not, however, begin either in 2022 or 2014 with the annexation of Crimea and the occupation of part of Donbass. Russia has been waging a colonial war against Ukraine for centuries, sucking it into its political, economic and cultural space, and erasing its national identity along the way. The Ukrainians, called “Little Russians”, were treated as “inferior peoples”. The affirmation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his speech of February 21, 2022, according to which Ukraine is not a “real country”, refers to a long tradition. His roots are to be found in Russia’s imperial policy.

Ukraine is now engaged in an anti-colonial struggle to detach itself from the “Empire” and continue to establish itself as a democratic country eager to integrate into Euro-Atlantic institutions. [La nostra è] the “struggle for Europe” declared the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksy to the European Parliament a few days ago. In its struggle for independence and to defend its path towards Europe, Ukraine is not fighting with weapons alone. The rediscovery of their national identity is for Ukrainians another means of resistance against Russian aggression.

The national cultural heritage of Ukraine

In recent years the reappropriation of the national cultural heritage it was an integral part of the painstaking process of decolonization of Ukraine. And so, as the Russian bombs fall in Ukraine, the Ukrainian people reflect on their history, rethinking the Russian imperial and Soviet influence, their nation in the past and present, and seeking their identity in the events hidden in the holes of history.

Ukrainian artists and writers of the last century are among the protagonists of Ukrainian art and literature, and therefore of the culture of the present. A culture often considered as “minor” even by the West compared to the “major” one represented by Russia. Few in the West are able to discern whether an artwork was created in the Ukrainian, Armenian, Georgian, Estonian or Russian Soviet Socialist Republic – in the Western imagination everything is part of Soviet and therefore Russian art. The works of the artists Oleksandra Ekster, David Burliuk, Kazimir Malevich and others, regardless of their provenance, are all known as expressions of the “Russian avant-garde”.

Identity, national language and repression

The reconstruction of a people’s identity inevitably passes through the reappropriation of the national language. One marvels that a good portion of Ukrainians speak only Russian and speculates why. Few other languages ​​in the world have been as persecuted as Ukrainian. The first ban was imposed by Tsar Peter I who in 1720 forbade the printing of books in Ukrainian. A circular from Russian Interior Minister Pyotr Valuyev followed in 1863 declaring: “There is not and cannot be a Little Russian language.”

In 1876, Alessandro II banned the printing and import from abroad of any literary work in the Ukrainian language, and also banned theater performances and schools in Ukrainian. Likewise, he ordered the removal of all Ukrainian books from school libraries, while teachers suspected of ‘Ukrainophilism’ were deported from Ukraine. In 1881 came the ban on the use of Ukrainian for church sermons. In 1888, Alexander III banned the use of Ukrainian in public institutions and the baptism of children with Ukrainian names. In 1914 Nicholas II banned the celebration of the centenary of Taras Shevchenko, the famous poet and “father” of the Ukrainian language.

The imperialist tradition continued with the Soviet regime. In the 1930s the Soviet-Russian regime killed most of Ukrainian writers and intellectuals, a phenomenon historically known as “Renaissance executed”. And so the Ukrainian elite was wiped out or forced to assimilate into Russian culture. In 1970 the USSR Ministry of Education mandated that academic theses be written only in the Russian language. In 1984, the salaries of Russian teachers were increased by 15% compared to those of the Ukrainian language.

Under the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and post-Soviet Russia, the repressive attitude of the Russian colonial power towards the Ukrainian national project always remained the same: the very existence of that national project was not and is not allowed . From the erasure of the language and the physical destruction – the famine caused by the Soviet regime in 1932-33 caused the death of about 4 million Ukrainians – we arrive at today’s war against civilians, in which Russia, resorting to unimaginable atrocities , is also deliberately destroying the cultural heritage of Ukrainian cities. A Russian refugee, Andrei Babitsky, who fled from Russia to Georgia after the start of the Russian invasion, wrote: I can’t help but think that there is a connection between the idea that the Ukrainian language (or the Ukrainian state) “doesn’t really exist” and the idea of ​​bombing civilians and residential houses. They don’t really exist after all, do they?”

Russian cultural hegemony and colonialism

Over the centuries, Russia has used its own to erase Ukrainian culture culture as a tool for expansion and legitimization of its colonialism. This approach has also targeted the West. “The narrative of great Russian culture as an inviolable classic of refined feelings and restless souls is so powerful that even Russian missile attacks on Ukraine are not enough to prompt Western intellectuals to question their ideas,” writes a Ukrainian sociologist. In the West there are still many who say that “Crimea is Russian”, “Ukraine is a historical part of Russia”, “Ukrainians and Russians are the same nation”. Today’s actions against Russian culture are seen by Russians and many Europeans as an act of “cancel culture”.

Does this mean that Dostoevsky should be canceled? No, of course not! However, it must be admitted that the greatness of Russian culture does not necessarily exclude its colonial nature and certainly does not absolve the Kremlin of its crimes. Russian culture must be reinterpreted in a postcolonial perspective. Otherwise, hundreds of colonized voices will disappear forever, assimilated and drawn into the “brotherhood” heralded by Putin. Russian culture must also be studied to understand how Russia got to this war, one of the most absurd in its history. Without a cultural renunciation of the colonizing logic, Russia itself risks having no future as a nation state.

Ekaterine Degot, the famous Russian art historian and curator, writes thus: “The main task ahead is something that could be described as the decolonization of Russia. Russians must finally look to their troubled history of colonialism, border wars and cultural imperialism, both at home and abroad, in order to uproot Russian fascism from its roots. They must dissolve the autocracy and admit that this same autocratic and elitist Russia has always been a colonial entity, intent on enslaving its own population by expanding, enslaving and obliterating others. And yes, it is Russia that is bombing Ukraine. And we Russians have to look for another Russia nowperhaps in the parts of its great culture stripped of its imperial arrogance… [cercare una Russia che] maybe it doesn’t exist yet.”