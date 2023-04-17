Home » The sale of PartnerRe sends Exor flying: in 2022 profits rise to 4.2 billion
Exor puts the turbo in 2022, for the first time the financial position of the holding is positive for 0.8 billion

Exor closes 2022 with a useful consolidated value of 4.227 billion compared to 1.717 billion in 2021. The net increase of 2,510 million euros is mainly attributable to net capital gain realized on the sale of PartnerRe (€2,424 million), partially offset by the decrease in the share of the result of subsidiaries and associates (€1,174 million), including unrealized capital losses on the fixed-income portfolio of PartnerRe.

This was communicated by the Holding linked to the Agnelli-Elkann family, explaining that as of 31 December 2022 the net assets consolidated attributable to the shareholders of the parent amounted to 20.627 billion with a net increase of 3.868 billion, compared to 16.759 billion as at 31 December 2021.

