In most regions, the sales will begin on January 5, the eve of the Epiphany and almost everywhere they will last 60 days with some exceptions. In reality there are those who try to get ahead of the game with shops in the shopping streets that promise discounts and promotions while consumer electronics chains offer a cut, between 25 and 50% depending on the items, of the prices displayed simply by presenting a coupon. End-of-season sales are for fashion products or products with a seasonal element that are subject to depreciation if unsold.

The rules

For a correct purchase of the items on sale, it is mandatory for merchants to clearly display the original price and the discounted price of the goods, with the relative discount percentage applied; however, it is not mandatory to change after purchase. This is generally left to the trader’s discretion, unless the product has serious hidden defects, in which case the obligation to replace or refund the price is triggered. Payment by card must be accepted by the shopkeeper. One of the areas of development in the field of technologies in recent years is undoubtedly digital payment systems. It is a violation of the law to sell products on sale without a price tag indicating the full price, the percentage discount and the final price. Sales outside the periods established by the Regions, the failure to separate products on sale from those at full price are prohibited; obscure mandatory indications which could mislead the consumer; misleading advertising for the consumer concerning the sale in progress.

So region by region

The start in many regions is set for January 5 but Basilicata and Sicily will start on January 2 while the following day it will be the turn of the Valle d’Aosta. As regards the duration, it is generally 60 days but in regions with a tourist vocation such as Liguria it is 45 days, in Valle d’Aosta it is the individual shopkeepers who choose the starting day while promotional sales last only 30 days and in the province of Bolzano depends on the different localities.