Under the joint efforts of policies and market demand, the high prosperity of new energy vehicles continued. In September, the sales of new energy vehicles of many car companies increased significantly year-on-year, which in turn drove the entire new energy vehicle industry chain to remain in the new crown epidemic and complex international situation. High prosperity.

Sales soared

On the evening of October 10, a number of car companies disclosed September car sales data.

Changan Automobile announced that from January to September, Changan Automobile sold 1.6807 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 2.97%, its own brand sales were 1.323 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 2.01%, and its overseas sales volume was 139,400 units, a year-on-year increase of 48.06%. Self-owned brand new energy vehicles sold 30,046 units in September, a year-on-year increase of 163.15%; the cumulative sales volume from January to September was 156,300 units, a year-on-year increase of 117.85%.

The GAC Group released the September production and sales report on the evening of October 10, showing that car sales in September were 237,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 44.32%, of which 34,000 were new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 123.98%; the cumulative car sales this year were 1.825 million units , a year-on-year increase of 22.18%. BAIC Blue Valley also announced on the evening of the 10th that its subsidiary Beijing New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd. sold 4,279 vehicles in September, compared with 2,450 vehicles in the same period last year, and the cumulative sales this year were 28,695 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 69.05%.

JAC’s September production and sales report was also released simultaneously. In September, its total vehicle sales were 47,675 units, a year-on-year increase of 13.82%, of which 20,885 pure electric passenger vehicles were sold, a year-on-year increase of 45.03%.

New energy vehicle leader BYD’s new energy vehicle sales increased even more. On October 9, BYD announced that its new energy vehicle sales in September were 200,000, and the cumulative sales this year were about 1.18 million, a year-on-year increase of 250%. .

In addition, on October 10, BMW Group also announced the latest sales data, saying that in September this year, BMW Group delivered 592,900 BMW and MINI cars to Chinese customers. Among them, pure electric models increased by 65% ​​year-on-year. In the global market, the BMW Group delivered a total of 1.7479 million vehicles in the first three quarters of this year, of which the sales of BMW and MINI brand pure electric models increased by 114.8% year-on-year to 128,200 vehicles.

The sales volume of new energy vehicles of Celis in September reached 17,596 units, a year-on-year increase of 341.33%; among them, the sales volume of the Celis series in September was 10,142 units, a new high. It reached a new high and achieved a monthly delivery volume exceeding 10,000 for two consecutive months, establishing a firm foothold in the high-end new energy SUV market.

In terms of new car manufacturers, Li Auto delivered a total of 11,531 new cars in September, a year-on-year increase of 62.5%. NIO delivered 10,878 new cars in September, a year-on-year increase of 2.35%. From January to September 2022, NIO delivered 82,434 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 24.2%. Xpeng Motors delivered a total of 8,468 units in September, a year-on-year decrease of 18.7% and a month-on-month decrease of 1,110 units.

The industry’s high prosperity continues

From the perspective of the entire domestic market, recently, Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Federation, revealed that domestic new energy vehicle sales remained strong in September. Data show that in September, the wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached about 660,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 95% and a month-on-month increase of 5%. It is expected that the retail sales of new energy passenger vehicles in China will reach a level of about 590,000 in September. Among them, Tesla delivered more than 83,000 vehicles, setting a new record for monthly deliveries again.

Cui Dongshu said that the internal reasons for the recent strong retail sales are the release of early consumption and policy promotion. In addition, the supply of new energy vehicles has improved, the superimposed oil price is still high and the electricity price is locked, which has also led to an increase in the number of electric vehicle orders.

“Although the state has issued an incentive policy to halve the purchase tax of fuel vehicles, the marketization of new energy vehicles is more driven by the steady growth of domestic demand for new energy vehicles and the strong increase in new energy vehicles driven by the high level of international oil prices. In particular, the current consumption promotion policies for new energy vehicles in various places are not lower than fuel vehicles in terms of subsidy amount and coverage, which promotes the continued accelerated growth of new energy vehicles.

According to data from the China Automobile Association, in August, the production and sales of new energy vehicles in my country were 691,000 and 666,000 respectively, and the monthly production and sales reached a new record high. From January to August, the production and sales of new energy vehicles completed 3.97 million and 3.86 million respectively, an increase of 1.2 times and 1.1 times year-on-year respectively. In August this year, the wholesale penetration rate of my country’s new energy vehicle manufacturers exceeded 30% for the first time, reaching 30.1%, an increase of about 9.7% year-on-year, and the retail penetration rate in August reached 28.3%, an increase of about 11% year-on-year.

The new energy vehicle analyst of CITIC Securities said that the production and sales of new energy vehicles continued to grow at a high boom year-on-year, and the annual sales forecast of new energy vehicles was raised to 6.5 million units. In the long run, the global new energy vehicles entered a stage of rapid growth.

At present, China‘s new energy vehicle exports are accelerating to open up sales space. According to data from the China Automobile Association, from January to August 2022, my country exported 340,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 97.4%.

The industry chain continues to benefit

The boom in terminal new energy vehicle sales has driven the entire new energy vehicle industry chain to maintain a high degree of prosperity. On the evening of October 10, a number of listed companies in the new energy vehicle industry chain disclosed a pre-increase in their third-quarter results.

Joyson Electronics announced that the net profit in the first three quarters is expected to be 115 million yuan to 130 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of about 534% to 617%; Net profit is about 220 million to 235 million yuan.

Joyson Electronics said that since 2022, the company’s new business order acquisition has remained strong, especially in the field of new energy vehicles, which has grown rapidly, and new business orders have accounted for more than 50%. %.

Tianci Materials also released a performance forecast on the evening of October 10. It is expected that the net profit in the first three quarters will be 4.26 billion yuan to 4.46 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 174.19% to 187.06%. Regarding the reasons for the pre-increase in performance, Tinci Materials said that due to the increase in demand in the new energy vehicle industry, the company’s lithium-ion battery material electrolyte and cathode material product sales and prices have increased significantly year-on-year. With the continuous improvement of the self-production rate of product raw materials, the overall profitability has been significantly improved.

Xiangxin Technology also announced on the evening of October 10 that the net profit in the first three quarters is expected to be 160 million to 170 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 188.87% to 206.92%. During the reporting period, Xiangxin Technology‘s new energy power battery box, new energy vehicle precision stamping dies and metal parts, energy storage and photovoltaic inverter precision stamping dies and metal structural parts have steadily improved.

In addition, Shougang Co., Ltd. also recently disclosed that its electrical steel product structure continued to be optimized in September. Among them, the output of automotive sheet, tinplate, and pickling automotive steel increased significantly year-on-year, and the sales volume of electrical steel for new energy vehicles increased by about 223% year-on-year. %, the total amount of orders and output of aluminum-silicon coating products and GA products for automotive sheets reached the best level in history.

In the context of a hot market and promising prospects, companies in the industry are still overweighting their main businesses. Tiancheng Automation announced on the evening of October 10 that the company signed the “Project Investment Agreement” with the People’s Government of Caidian District, Wuhan City. It is agreed that the company will invest 500 million yuan in Caidian District, Wuhan City to build an intelligent production base project with an annual output of 300,000 sets of new energy vehicle seats.