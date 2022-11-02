Home Business The sales of new forces in October were released: Aian and Nezha continued to lead, and Xiaopeng fell by nearly 40% month-on-month – finance.sina.com.cn
Business

The sales of new forces in October were released: Aian and Nezha continued to lead, and Xiaopeng fell by nearly 40% month-on-month – finance.sina.com.cn

by admin
The sales of new forces in October were released: Aian and Nezha continued to lead, and Xiaopeng fell by nearly 40% month-on-month – finance.sina.com.cn
  1. The sales of new forces in October were released: Aian and Nezha continued to lead, and Xiaopeng fell by nearly 40% month-on-month finance.sina.com.cn
  2. Xpeng Motors shares rebound from record low despite drop in deliveries in October Wall Street Journal
  3. In October, the new car-making power delivery ranking changed again: Nezha Auto won the championship, and “Wei Xiaoli” showed obvious differentiation finance.sina.com.cn
  4. China Concept Stock Briefing: Xiaopeng’s October deliveries fell by 40% to 5,101 units, while Weilai and Ideal both remained at the level of 10,000 units Wall Street Journal
  5. NIO shares rise, 10,059 cars delivered in October Wall Street Journal
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Thursday, Zhihu rose by more than 4%, Xiaopeng and Ideal rose by more than 3% | China Concept Stock_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Markets up pending Fed rate announcement, Goldman’s outlook....

Insurance contract, 3 decisive meetings for the paycheck...

Weilai responds to the suspension of production at...

Kweichow Moutai is confident of future steady growth

Musk’s “Three Fires” Transform Twitter

Musk hints at possible $8 monthly subscription service...

Lithium prices are at a high level, and...

When the social giant reform was carried out,...

Morning Post | Apple may be forced to...

Forex Trading Reminder: Expectations of the Fed’s dovish...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy