Home Business The sales ranking of new forces in October changed suddenly: Wenjie entered the top three, and Xiaopeng Motors “cut in half” – yqqlm
Business

The sales ranking of new forces in October changed suddenly: Wenjie entered the top three, and Xiaopeng Motors “cut in half” – yqqlm

by admin
The sales ranking of new forces in October changed suddenly: Wenjie entered the top three, and Xiaopeng Motors “cut in half” – yqqlm
  1. The sales ranking of new forces in October changed suddenly: Wenjie entered the top three, and Xiaopeng Motors “cut in half” Yicai.com
  2. In October, the new car-making power delivery ranking changed again: Nezha Auto won the championship, and “Wei Xiaoli” showed obvious differentiation finance.sina.com.cn
  3. Xpeng Motors shares rebound from record low despite drop in deliveries in October Wall Street Journal
  4. China Concept Stock Briefing: Xiaopeng’s October deliveries fell by 40% to 5,101 units, while Weilai and Ideal both remained at the level of 10,000 units Wall Street Journal
  5. NIO shares rise, 10,059 cars delivered in October Wall Street Journal
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Stock News | U.S. manufacturing index is not strong, Weilai's shipments are not as ideal for the first time, Xiaopeng_Stock Price

You may also like

AnTuTu beats Apple A16 in running score! Cortex-X3...

Electricity, from January stop at the protected market...

Gas prices: this is how much they will...

China Unicom and Tencent have been approved to...

Farewell to Mauro Forghieri, the great engineer who...

Superbonus on single-family homes and villas: here are...

The sales ranking of new forces in October...

Ferrari, revenues and profits up in the quarter....

The Ora Lightning Cat is priced at 189,800-269,800...

Wells Fargo ready for massive layoffs in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy