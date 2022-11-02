- The sales ranking of new forces in October changed suddenly: Wenjie entered the top three, and Xiaopeng Motors “cut in half” finance.sina.com.cn
- Xpeng Motors shares rebound from record low despite drop in deliveries in October Wall Street Journal
- In October, the new car-making power delivery ranking changed again: Nezha Auto won the championship, and “Wei Xiaoli” showed obvious differentiation finance.sina.com.cn
- China Concept Stock Briefing: Xiaopeng’s October deliveries fell by 40% to 5,101 units, while Weilai and Ideal both remained at the level of 10,000 units Wall Street Journal
- NIO shares rise, 10,059 cars delivered in October Wall Street Journal
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Tuopu's stock price plunged, and two days later, an urgent announcement was issued in response to Tesla's recall of "before the first" supplier? _Group_Products_Question