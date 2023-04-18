The Salone del Mobile kicks off: over 2,000 brands on display

Listen to the audio version of the article

«The Salone del Mobile is not only the showcase of an industrial sector of excellence, but it is a densely populated archipelago, made up of over 2,000 exhibiting companies and the many visitors who visit the pavilions these days. An archipelago with cohesive and inclusive governance, made up of small, medium and large companies. It is a collective heritage that a community of creative companies has built up year after year since 1961 with independence, drive, tenacity and great professionalism, demonstrating that they know how to work together».

It is a speech full of passion with which Maria Porro, president of the Salone del Mobile in Milan, opens the 61st edition of the largest international fair dedicated to the furniture and design sector, which returned to the traditional April dates after three years of the pandemic .

It seems like decades have passed, because in this short time everything has happened. And the Salone could not return without taking into account the many profound transformations that have taken place. In the world. In the industry. In communications. In big events.

The Salone del Mobile opens: at Rho Fiera Milano until 23 April

The intervention of Prime Minister Giorga Meloni

Also present at the inauguration, as mentioned, was the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who touched on many points dear to the sector, from that of innovation to that of training, up to the need to create an Italian wood supply chain that also includes a greater and better valorisation of our forests.

The new Salon

So here it is, the new Salone del Mobile, which opened this morning in the presence of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. New in layout, format, content. But not in quality, with all the most famous Made in Italy brands present at the fair: over 2 thousand brands (including 550 under 35 designers at the Salone Satellite), of which 34% from abroad, above all Europe, the United States and Brazil.