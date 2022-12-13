Listen to the audio version of the article

After four years, in 2023 the Milan Furniture Fair will return to its traditional April dates (to be precise, from 18 to 23) and the organizers are also hoping for a return of visitors from China, thanks to the easing of the strict anti- -Covid that the Beijing government has initiated.

But the “returns” stop there. Because the pandemic has changed the world, as we know, and the world of trade fairs in particular. This is why even a “sacred monster” of trade fairs such as the Salone del Mobile – the largest international event in our country – has decided to start a “reflection on the future of the trade fair model”, as the president Maria Porro explains. Starting with Euroluce, the biennial event that the Salone dedicates to lighting, the design sector that perhaps more than any other has been affected by the profound technological and stylistic transformations, but also in terms of use, of recent years.

new layout of Euroluce

The results of these reflections – which will gradually affect other parts of the Salone – will therefore already be visible next April. Euroluce presents itself in the new layout designed by the Lombardini 22 studio, inspired by the concept of proximity of many historical centers of our country. No longer the traditional exhibition system made up of corridors perpendicular to each other, but a circular path, in a loop, which guarantees visitors a more organic visit.

The new format of Euroluce also includes a schedule of events and exhibitions, curated by Beppe Finessi, because «the Salone is first and foremost a business event, but it is also something else», recalls Porro, which will also see the fundamental contribution of important international artists , while the Formafantasma will transform the event, within the new layout, into a sort of ideal city, designing public spaces and special cameos, anticipating the possible future evolution of the fair format tout court.

«It is a great investment for the Exhibition – explained Porro – which, even in this difficult moment, wanted to invest to innovate and reflect on the future of the exhibition model». A team effort which, adds Porro, «will transform Euroluce into a great visit experience and will allow both to get to know and touch top quality products first-hand and to explore issues related to the world of lighting thanks to a high-level cultural offer aimed at buyers, professionals and the entire design community». A dialogue between technology and poetry, between architecture and design, a source of inspiration and enrichment for the visitor. «From this perspective, it is interesting that some companies specializing in technical products have accepted the challenge of participating in the Show», adds Porro.