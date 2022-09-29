Home Business The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is close to the same width on all sides
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is close to the same width on all sides

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is close to the same width on all sides

Original title: Snapdragon 8 Gen2 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is close to the same width on all sides

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is close to the same width on all sides

Today’s news, the blogger iBing universe released some data of the Android phone emperor Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on social platforms.

Compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, The left and right borders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are wider, and the bottom border is further narrowed, closer to the iPhone’s four-sided equal-width design.

Specifically, the width of the left and right borders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is 2.4mm, and the width of the bottom border is 2.8mm, and the frontal visual effect is slightly improved compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In addition, like the previous generation, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is still a slightly curved OLED flexible screen, the front camera is centered, the resolution is 2K+, and there are four rear cameras.

in The main camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been upgraded. Instead of using a 100-megapixel main camera, it has been upgraded to 200 million pixels. This may be the industry’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship with 200 million pixels.

The machine will debut in Q1 2023.

