The SBB are testing a remote-controlled train in autumn

Fewer delays thanks to automation? SBB are testing a remote-controlled train in autumn The promises of the railways of the future are great: With new assistance systems, disruptions should be minimized. But the challenges are considerable.

Not so quick to travel without a train driver: Intercity in Lucerne station. Dominik Wunderli

Between November and February, a remote-controlled train is to carry out simple shunting maneuvers for the SBB. To do this, the federal railways are looking for “a traction vehicle with specific functionality” on the federal procurement platform. You would like to rent a train that can be remotely controlled and is equipped with “optional perception sensors”. The package includes a “control unit with at least one video image for remote monitoring”.