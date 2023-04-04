Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 4th. “Economic Information Daily” published an article on April 4th “my country’s digital economy ranks second in the world and the number of sectors promotes accelerated construction.” The article stated that on April 3, the State Council Information Office held a press conference on the sixth Digital China Construction Summit. The reporter learned from the meeting that the scale of my country’s digital economy ranks second in the world, and the digital infrastructure has achieved “gigabit connectivity in cities, 5G in counties and counties, and broadband in every village”. The scale of the digital industry has grown steadily, and the e-government development index has entered the global front row.

Relevant persons in charge of the State Internet Information Office, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other departments spoke together, focusing on strengthening the construction of policies and systems, moderately advanced deployment of digital infrastructure construction, and building digital industry clusters with international competitiveness. Expand deployment, continue to strengthen, optimize and expand my country’s digital economy.

The digital economy has become one of the main engines driving my country’s economic growth. According to Cao Shumin, deputy director of the State Internet Information Office, by the end of 2022, a total of 2.31 million 5G base stations have been built and opened, and the gigabit optical network has the ability to cover more than 500 million households. The scale of the digital industry is growing steadily. In 2022, the operating income of the electronic information manufacturing industry will reach 15.4 trillion yuan, and the software business income will reach 10.8 trillion yuan. The digital transformation of the industry is advancing in depth, and the informatization rate of agricultural production exceeds 25%. The industrial Internet has been fully integrated into 45 major categories of the national economy, and the online retail sales of physical goods accounted for 27.2% of the total retail sales of social consumer goods, a record high.

Recently, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China” and proposed the top-level design and overall layout of the construction of Digital China. Sun Wei, head of the Innovation and High-Tech Development Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that he will strengthen the construction of policies and systems, moderately advance the deployment of digital infrastructure construction, promote the innovation and development of the digital industry, deepen the digital transformation of industries, improve the level of digital public services, deepen the International cooperation in the digital economy and other six aspects will make efforts to continuously strengthen, optimize and expand my country’s digital economy.

Among them, the establishment of a “1+N” basic system of data elements will be accelerated, and qualified localities and industries will be promoted to carry out pilot trials of the circulation and use of data elements, and a multi-level, diversified, and on-site and off-site data element market will be built as a whole. system. Appropriately advance the deployment of digital infrastructure construction, accelerate the expansion and speed-up of optical fiber networks, commercial deployment and large-scale application of 5G, deeply implement the “East Digital and Western Computing” project, and accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation of infrastructure.

With the continuous and rapid development of the digital economy, a number of digital industry clusters in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, software, and electronic information continue to grow and grow. Wang Jianwei, head of the Information Technology Development Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that efforts will be made in terms of digital industrialization, industrial digitization, and data value, to build an internationally competitive digital industry cluster in stages and fields.

Among them, in terms of digital industrialization, it will accelerate the development of industrial clusters such as 5G, integrated circuits, intelligent networked vehicles, and key software, enhance the competitiveness of the industrial chain and supply chain, and form an overall driving effect. Encourage and promote the cluster development of cloud computing, big data, industrial Internet, artificial intelligence and other emerging industries, create industry-leading enterprises with core technology products and strong ecological construction capabilities, and promote the rapid growth of emerging industries through scale agglomeration and complementary advantages. In terms of industrial digitization, we will continue to promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. Create new products, new formats, and new models represented by smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, and smart logistics, and promote the penetration and expansion of digital technology into traditional industries. Actively explore digital application scenarios such as intelligent networked vehicles, smart mines, and telemedicine, and accelerate the digital transformation of traditional industries.

Digital technology is the basis for promoting the development of the digital economy. Chen Jiachang, Director of the High-tech Department of the Ministry of Science and Technology, introduced that the Ministry of Science and Technology has made systematic deployments in terms of basic technology, new technology applications, and digital security. Among them, in terms of basic technology, a series of achievements have been made in terms of numbers, data, computing, and connection. At present, it is actively promoting the construction of the computing power network, hoping to build a computing power base for super computing and intelligent computing through the research and development and application of new technologies, and provide strong support for the construction of digital China.