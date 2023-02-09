Home Business The scale of my country’s foreign exchange reserves has risen for 4 consecutive months Expert: There is a foundation to maintain a stable scale in the future
Business

The scale of my country’s foreign exchange reserves has risen for 4 consecutive months Expert: There is a foundation to maintain a stable scale in the future

by admin
  1. The scale of my country’s foreign exchange reserves has risen for 4 consecutive months Expert: There is a foundation to maintain a stable scale in the future–Economy·Technology People’s Daily Online
  2. At the end of January, the scale of my country’s foreign exchange reserves was 3.1845 billion US dollars, achieving a monthly “four consecutive increases” Sina
  3. At the end of January, China’s foreign reserves were US$3.1845 trillion, an increase of about US$56.8 billion from the previous month, increasing for four consecutive months Wall Street Journal
  4. China’s foreign exchange reserves rose four times in a row in January, and gold reserves rose three times in a row – Finance – International Finance | Sin Chew Daily
  5. In January, China’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$56.8 billion from the previous month Sina
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Cnh suffers in the stock market after Deere hints. Waiting for the Capital Markets Day tomorrow

You may also like

BPER Banca, 2022 profit of 502.8 million and...

Do you have to wait in line to...

Sanremo, Pasquino: Mattarella? I wouldn’t have gone. Benign...

Mediolanum, profit down by 27%. Doris: “We are...

Which ones to buy? Opinions for Your Portfolio

Fazzolari and the passion for weapons. Between clay...

Cementir Holding: record revenues and EBITDA in 2022,...

Mps closes 2022 with 205 million losses: exoduses...

Eni sponsors the Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics

coltan and cobalt: cross and delight of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy