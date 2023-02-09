12
- The scale of my country’s foreign exchange reserves has risen for 4 consecutive months Expert: There is a foundation to maintain a stable scale in the future–Economy·Technology People’s Daily Online
- At the end of January, the scale of my country’s foreign exchange reserves was 3.1845 billion US dollars, achieving a monthly “four consecutive increases” Sina
- At the end of January, China’s foreign reserves were US$3.1845 trillion, an increase of about US$56.8 billion from the previous month, increasing for four consecutive months Wall Street Journal
- China’s foreign exchange reserves rose four times in a row in January, and gold reserves rose three times in a row – Finance – International Finance | Sin Chew Daily
- In January, China’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$56.8 billion from the previous month Sina
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Cnh suffers in the stock market after Deere hints. Waiting for the Capital Markets Day tomorrow