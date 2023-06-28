The scale of trust assets continues to rise, and the investment of funds is continuously optimized_China.com.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 28th Question: The scale of trust assets continues to rise, and the investment of funds continues to optimize

Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Yu

According to data released by the China Trustee Association on the 28th, as of the end of the first quarter, the balance of my country’s trust assets was 21.22 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.23%. Experts said that since the beginning of this year, the scale of my country’s trust assets has continued to stabilize and rise, asset structure, capital investment and use methods have been continuously optimized, and the pace of high-quality development of the trust industry has accelerated.

In the first quarter of this year, the scale of my country’s trust assets increased steadily. Since the second quarter of 2022, it has achieved positive year-on-year growth for four consecutive quarters, and the momentum of stabilization has been consolidated. Data show that as of the end of the first quarter, the scale of collective fund trusts increased by 5.97% year-on-year, the scale of managed property trusts increased by 9.92% year-on-year, and the scale of single fund trusts decreased by 2.68% year-on-year.

According to Jian Yongjun, a special researcher of the China Trustee Association, under the guidance of relevant policies, the pressure on single-fund trusts that focus on channel business continues to drop, and the source structure of trust assets continues to optimize. As of the end of the first quarter, the scale of single-fund trust accounted for 19.2%, a year-on-year decrease of 1.56 percentage points. From the perspective of the functional structure of trust assets, the development of investment trust business has accelerated significantly. As of the end of the first quarter, the scale of investment trust business was 9.57 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.89%.

The picture shows a bank staff counting money.Xinhua News Agency

According to industry analysts, since the beginning of this year, the use of fund trusts has been dominated by investment, and the scale and proportion of loans have continued to decline. At the same time, the scale and proportion of trust funds invested in the securities market and financial institutions continued to increase, while the scale and proportion of trust funds invested in industrial and commercial enterprises, basic industries, and real estate continued to decline.

According to the data, as of the end of the first quarter, the scale of fund trust invested in the securities market was 4.57 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 29.06%; the scale of fund trust invested in financial institutions increased by 13.02% year-on-year; , The scale of the real estate sector decreased by 2.22%, 5.03%, and 28.21% year-on-year respectively.

In June this year, the “Notice on Regulating the Classification of Trust Businesses of Trust Companies” was officially implemented. The new regulations divide the trust business into three categories of asset service trusts, asset management trusts, and public welfare and charitable trusts, and 25 business varieties, clarifying the boundaries and service connotations of various types of trust businesses.

“The new trust business classification points out the direction for trust institutions in transition, and also puts forward new requirements for their capacity building.” Jian Yongjun said that actively exploring and developing asset service trusts has become a general consensus in the trust industry. The original business of the industry is also the key to distinguish trust institutions from other financial institutions.

Experts said that based on the new stage of development, trust companies should adapt to new situations and changes, integrate new organizational forms, technical means, and incentive mechanisms, actively adapt to the inherent changes in industry function positioning, development logic, and business models, and continuously improve digital capabilities and the level of information technology, under the guidance of the new trust business classification, improve its own competitiveness, and achieve its own high-quality development while meeting the needs of economic and social development.

