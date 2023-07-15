The Scandalous “Jeonse” System in South Korea: A Government Sanctioned Pyramid Scheme

Title: South Korea’s “Jeonse” Rental System Drains Life Savings in Government-Sanctioned Pyramid Scheme

Subtitle: Renters Struggle to Secure Affordable Housing as Outdated System Collapses

South Korea’s housing crisis has reached alarming levels as an archaic and government-sanctioned rental system known as “jeonse” continues to drain the life savings of its citizens. Experts increasingly compare the system to a pyramid scheme, leaving millions of people struggling to earn a decent income. Unlike the United States, where housing is also a significant issue, South Korea faces unique challenges that hinder its citizens’ ability to secure affordable housing.

The Outdated “Jeonse” System:

“Jeonse,” a system dating back to the 19th century, has been the primary method of renting in South Korea. However, this system has gradually been collapsing as landlords either refuse or are unable to repay sky-high deposits that can range between 50% and 90% of the home’s value. In Seoul, where almost 10 million people reside, these deposits can reach a staggering 210 million won (approximately US$163,000) for a two-year period, during which no rent is paid. Many individuals resort to taking out loans from banks to cover at least a portion of the deposit.

Landlords, often owning multiple housing units in ramshackle buildings known as “villas,” benefit from “jeonse” as they can invest the funds received from tenants to acquire more properties. While landlords are contractually obligated to refund the deposit at the end of the lease term, complications arise if they pass away, disappear, face tax issues, or are unable to find a new tenant. In such cases, renters are left with few options for recourse.

Pyramid Scheme Comparison:

The “jeonse” system drew comparisons to a pyramid scheme due to landlords using deposits from tenants whose leases are about to expire to pay for new tenants. This approach was effective when property prices were consistently rising in major South Korean cities. However, the system faltered when the Bank of Korea raised interest rates significantly in 2021 to combat inflation.

Consequently, property prices in Seoul plummeted, with some neighborhoods experiencing a notable 30% drop. As a result, landlords have started collecting smaller deposits from new tenants, making it increasingly challenging to repay tenants whose leases are ending.

Dire Consequences:

The chaotic state of South Korea’s rental system is apparent as nearly 20,000 court cases were filed by tenants against landlords for unreturned deposits in the first half of 2023. This represents a 60% increase compared to the entire year of 2022, according to data from the Korean Supreme Court.

Disturbingly, the central bank estimated that more than half of the two million people who paid “jeonse” deposits risk losing a significant portion of their money. Shockingly, only about 20% of “jeonse” tenants have fully insured their deposits this year, leading to tragic outcomes. Suicide cases related to the inability to recover these deposits have been reported to the police.

Government Actions:

To address these fraudulent practices, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration established a task force aimed at tackling “jeonse” fraud. Currently, investigations are underway involving approximately 2,900 individual homeowners and real estate brokers. This initiative has already exposed several criminal gangs involved in perpetuating the scheme.

Conclusion:

South Korea’s “jeonse” rental system has become a burden for many citizens, draining their life savings in what experts describe as a government-sanctioned pyramid scheme. As housing prices continue to plummet and thousands struggle to recover their deposits, urgent attention is required to rectify the flaws within the system and ensure a fairer housing market for all South Koreans.

