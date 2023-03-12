Pd, it would be paradoxical for the Emilian to be ousted by Prodi. The analysis

In the residential area of ​​the Eur wanted by Benito Mussoliniamong the green meadows of an early spring, the Pd assembly that will crown will be held today Elly Schlein secretary. The secular cathedral is the futuristic one wanted by Walter Veltroni and that is the Cloud by Fuksas. The Pope, or rather the Popess to be crowned, is instead someone who until recently did not even have a membership card matchtherefore it would be more appropriate to speak of a “Black Popess”.

But if the Chief is sure yet some doubts persist for the Deputy Chiefi.e. the party chairman, a charge that has now become no longer symbolic as it had been in the past. The main and almost unbeatable candidate is whoever contested her throne and that is Stefano Bonaccini but there is a stone guest who weighs down on the ceremony and it is about Romano Prodi, the founder of the Olive Tree Party first and then of the Democratic Party.

In the end it’s about the Boss of bosses – in the benevolent sense of the term – since he was the first to have the idea but above all the ability to pursue it despite the continuous attacks and difficulties of the fascists. Prodi was an undeclared supporter of both Schlein and Bonaccini but his parents, i.e. Sandra Zampa and Giulio Santagata, had clearly publicly demonstrated their appreciation for Bonaccini in recent weeks.

