Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 31st. “China Securities Journal” published an article on the 31st, “Science and Technology Innovation Board Opens Market-Making Trading Capital Market Reform “Experimental Field” Re-innovation. The article said that capital market reform is another step forward! On October 31, the market-making and trading business of stocks on the Science and Technology Innovation Board was officially launched. This is the first time that a major domestic stock market has introduced a market maker mechanism, which marks a more in-depth and systematic reform of the modern capital market with Chinese characteristics, which is conducive to promoting the high-quality development of the Sci-tech Innovation Board and continuously stimulating the effect of “experimental fields”. More importantly, in the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, following the top-level design of “improving the functions of the capital market and increasing the proportion of direct financing”, the reform and development of the capital market with more systematic and Chinese characteristics will be carried out steadily and far.

Shanghai Stock Exchange Building.Source: Shanghai Stock Exchange

The market maker system is a common institutional arrangement in the international mature securities market. In light of the actual development of the Sci-Tech Innovation Board, the optimal design and timely implementation are in line with the reality of my country’s capital market. After more than 3 years of practice, the system design of listing and trading on the STAR Market has been continuously optimized, and the market is running smoothly and orderly. The introduction of the market maker system on the basis of auction transactions has the conditions and the time is ripe, which will help improve the flow of stocks on the STAR Market. It is also conducive to reducing the transaction cost of investors.

The great value of the market maker system to the Sci-tech Innovation Board is not limited to the general significance of the market-making mechanism to activate the market, but also to improve the institutional arrangements to support “hard technology“, promote the Sci-tech Innovation Board to become better and stronger, and focus on improving the technology of the Sci-tech Innovation Board. leadership and international competitiveness. At present, there are nearly 500 listed companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, with a total market value of nearly 6 trillion yuan and a total IPO financing of more than 730 billion yuan. protrude. The market-making system is an effective supplement and improvement to the Sci-Tech Innovation Board trading system. Market makers provide high-quality liquidity for stocks on the STAR Market, further optimize the level of market liquidity, attract incremental funds into the market, and fully release market vitality. As professional institutional investors, market makers have a more comprehensive grasp of the situation of science and technology companies, and have more in-depth research on the technological quality of science and technology companies. The participation of market makers in transactions can help improve the pricing efficiency of the secondary market and further optimize technology Create a company valuation system. More importantly, the long-term participation of market makers is expected to promote the optimization of the primary market financing environment, guide funds to better serve science and technology enterprises, and continue to enhance the “gold content” and attractiveness of the science and technology board.

If you don’t accumulate a few steps, you can’t go a thousand miles. The market maker mechanism is another measure to improve the Sci-Tech Innovation Board system and another beneficial practice for building a modern capital market with Chinese characteristics, releasing a strong signal that the reform and innovation of the capital market will never stop. At present, the scale of ETF products related to the Science and Technology Innovation Board exceeds 70 billion yuan. Since the beginning of this year, the share of products in the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index has increased by more than 80%, and the net inflow of funds has exceeded 27 billion yuan. In the next step, we will continue to enrich the index and product system of the STAR Market, and introduce more medium and long-term funds, which is worth looking forward to. For more than three years, a number of beneficial experiences explored by the Sci-Tech Innovation Board have been replicated and promoted in the A-share market, helping to comprehensively deepen the capital market reform system and further promote it. In the future, measures such as the full implementation of the stock issuance registration system, the improvement of the multi-level capital market system, the continuous improvement of the quality of listed companies, the expansion of high-level two-way opening, and the strict crackdown on violations of laws and regulations in accordance with the law will continue to consolidate the foundation for high-quality development of the capital market.

Those who seek the longevity of wood must consolidate its roots; those who wish to flow far, must ditch its springs. The “root” of the capital market is the real economy. Opening market-making transactions, improving system design, and building a high-quality Sci-Tech Innovation Board aim to further enhance the capital market’s ability to serve the real economy, and more effectively promote the high-level circulation of capital, technology, and the real economy. Development is the top priority, technology is the primary productive force, and innovation is the primary driving force. In recent years, the capital market has been anchored in serving the real economy, focusing on supporting scientific and technological innovation, strengthening multi-level market interconnection, enhancing the inclusiveness, adaptability and support for different development stages and types of technology companies, and leading the transformation of economic development to innovation-driven. . On the new journey, the capital market will continue to follow the track of marketization, rule of law, and internationalization, comprehensively deepen reforms, and continue to improve the ability to serve the high-quality economic development.

New measures, new vitality, new expectations. The innovative measure of the market maker mechanism reflects the capital market’s determination to optimize institutional supply and continuously improve the level of market development. On the new journey, the capital market will continue to deepen reform and innovation and play a greater role in high-quality development.