Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 4th. 15 provinces (cities) and 23 regions participated in the pilot project, and 10 operating institutions participated in research and development, involving wholesale and retail, catering, cultural tourism, education and medical care, public services and many other fields, covering online and offline… At present, my country’s digital renminbi research and development pilot has formed a certain pattern and has become a pioneer in the global research on legal digital currency.

In order to promote the steady and healthy development of digital renminbi, research on relevant supporting regulations has also been put on the agenda. Recently, the relevant person in charge of the People’s Bank of China stated that they will study and issue digital renminbi-related laws and regulations and industry supporting policies, continue to improve digital renminbi technical standards, and consolidate the legal foundation of digital renminbi.

The scope of the digital renminbi pilot has steadily expanded

This year, the pilot areas of digital renminbi have been expanded again, adding Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangzhou in Guangdong, Fuzhou and Xiamen in Fujian, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua in Zhejiang, Beijing and Zhangjiakou in Hebei for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics , After the end of the Winter Paralympic scene pilot, it has also been transferred to the pilot area.

From the initial “4+1” to “10+1”, and now to 23 regions in 15 provinces and cities, the scope of the digital renminbi pilot has steadily expanded. Among them, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan New Area, and Chengdu have lifted the whitelist restrictions. Industrial Bank has also recently become one of the 10 operating institutions.

Spend digital renminbi to take the subway, order takeaways, visit scenic spots… The application scenarios of digital renminbi are becoming more and more abundant, covering both online and offline. According to reports, each pilot area has carried out more than 20 digital RMB consumption red envelope activities on themes such as promoting consumption, fighting the epidemic, and low-carbon travel, which effectively promotes social consumption replenishment and potential release.

The digital renminbi’s contribution to the economy goes far beyond driving consumption. With the increasing number of digital scenarios, technological innovations, product innovations, and model innovations in the field of digital applications continue to emerge. The upstream and downstream industries of digital renminbi are producing agglomeration effects, giving birth to a number of new models and new formats to better serve local economic and social development.

Experts said that at present, the digital renminbi has provided new development impetus in stimulating residents’ consumption, promoting green development, enhancing financial inclusion, and improving the business environment.

More new functions that benefit enterprises and the people will be launched soon

Since the beginning of this year, the digital renminbi wallet has been innovated, and the corporate and personal business has been deeply integrated, and some new functions that benefit the enterprise and the people are accelerated.

Salary payment is one of the ways that digital renminbi serves small, medium and micro enterprises. Workers are working intensively at the construction site of the Power Construction Zhihui City Project, Block 1, Rongdong District, Xiong’an New District. “Through the digital renminbi settlement, my monthly salary is paid to my personal wallet in full and on time,” said Zheng Hongjie, a rebar worker.

With the characteristics of relatively low cost and payment and settlement, the digital renminbi also explores to provide more convenient services for enterprises in terms of fund management, invoicing management, loan financing, etc.

This year, a number of banks have explored issuing loans through digital renminbi: Bank of Suzhou launched a digital renminbi loan for manufacturing industries, Postal Savings Bank launched a digital renminbi auto consumer loan in Shaanxi, and ICBC issued a digital renminbi inclusive loan of 2 million to a labor supply chain enterprise in Suzhou Yuan……

“From the opening of a digital RMB wallet to loan application, from entrusted payment to repayment, customers can complete the online self-service through mobile phones.” Zuo Lingling, deputy general manager of the Pratt & Whitney Department of ICBC Suzhou Branch, introduced that the innovative breakthroughs of digital RMB in the credit field include: It is conducive to improving the convenience for enterprises to obtain financial services, and the loan funds can be paid for goods in real time.

Many experts believe that the digital renminbi will have great potential in finance, taxation, and government affairs through “smart contract” technology, providing more convenient services for enterprises and residents. In the field of prepaid fund management, digital renminbi can effectively prevent misappropriation of funds and achieve transparent supervision; in the field of targeted payment such as financial subsidies and scientific research funds, digital renminbi can limit the use of payment, realize full-link monitoring of public funds, and improve the utility of government funds. Wait.

Existing arrangements to improve the top-level system design

At present, the pilot work of digital renminbi research and development is gradually deepening, and consolidating its legal and regulatory foundation has become a new issue to focus on.

“At present, the top-level design of the digital renminbi’s two-tier operation structure has passed all-round tests, and its feasibility and reliability have been effectively verified.” Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said that the next step is to consolidate the legal foundation of the digital renminbi and consolidate the digital renminbi. The legal status of RMB. At the same time, strengthen the overall coordination of digital renminbi business, risk control, technology, security, etc., make full use of advanced regulatory technology methods, and firmly maintain the bottom line of safe operation.

With the continuous innovation and application of digital renminbi in digital identity, digital consumption, digital trade and other fields, privacy protection has become an important issue of concern.

According to Mu Changchun, director of the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China, at present, relevant departments are working on the establishment of an information isolation mechanism, clarifying the independence of operating agencies to carry out digital renminbi operations, and by establishing a digital renminbi customer information isolation mechanism and use restrictions, Standardize the use of digital RMB customer information.

“Digital RMB operating agencies need to establish and improve the internal control system for customer information protection and the monitoring mechanism for customer information protection. Only when illegal and criminal transactions such as money laundering, terrorist financing and tax evasion may be involved, can they apply for relevant customer information for risk analysis and monitoring.” Mu Changchun introduced that the digital renminbi follows the principle of “minimum and necessary” when collecting personal information, and the amount of information collected is less than existing electronic payment tools.

Establishing an information isolation mechanism is only a part of improving the top-level system. The reporter learned that from clarifying the legal conditions for digital wallet inquiry, freezing, and deduction, to establishing corresponding punishment mechanisms, to improving digital RMB anti-money laundering, anti-terrorist financing and other regulations and systems… More and more regulations and systems will be proposed. on the agenda.

