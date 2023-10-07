0
Naturally, however, only a few did this – and the number of those who held on to their papers long enough is probably even smaller. The search for the next Tenbagger, i.e. a stock whose price increases tenfold, will still never end. The focus is often on second-line stocks, also known as small caps, i.e. stocks with low market capitalization. Theoretically, these have particularly great price potential if the growth is right.
See also The heavyweight document of the steel industry will issue experts' suggestions for six directions to carry out low-carbon actions_CAIJING.COM.CN