The SEC launches new rules for hedge funds and private equity: “More transparency”

The SEC launches the crackdown on the big names in private equity and hedge funds. The US regulator has decided that these companies will have to disclose more about their fees and face new restrictions in granting some investors special treatment.

The Markets Regulator’s 5-member committee voted 3-2 in favor of a series of changes to increase transparency, fairness and accountability in the private funds industry, which has more than doubled its assets over the last ten years. The industry manages approximately $20 trillion in assets.

The new rules require private funds to issue quarterly fee and performance reports and disclose certain fee structures, while avoiding giving some investors preferential treatment on redemptions and portfolio exposure. The rules also require the funds to carry out annual audits. The rules will take effect in 60 days. Some standards will have staggered adoption, depending on the size of the fund.

This is the latest attempt by the SEC, chaired by Gary Gensler, to tighten its grip on a rapidly growing, multibillion-dollar industry. A sector which, moreover, immediately rose up, stating that the SEC has exceeded its authority. The Managed Funds Association recently threatened to sue the regulator if the new rules were enacted.

“We drive the rules forward on behalf of all investors: large or small, institutional or retail, sophisticated or otherwise,” Gensler said.

