The second anniversary of the Yunnan coffee brand Four Leaf Coffee is officially open to franchise and plans to sprint to 300 stores across the country_TOM News

June 23, with “Symbiosis of all things, hand in hand for a win-win situation” themedFour Leaf Coffee 2nd Anniversary National Strategy Conference and 2023 Partner ConferenceHeld in Kunming Park 1903, this is another major move of Four Leaf Cafe after completing tens of millions of financing. At the event, Four Leaf Coffee officially announced the full opening of franchising, accelerating its occupation of the national market, allowing consumers across the country to further experience the fresher and more flavorful Yunnan coffee that “uses only Yunnan beans and drinks flowers and fruits”. This not only means the success of Four Leaf Coffee’s strategy of creating differentiated advantages, but also a new starting point for the focus of brand development to shift from category to brand.

Since its establishment in June 2021, Four Leaf Coffee has opened 81 stores across the country and signed 207 stores. With the acceleration of brand expansion, it is expected that the number of stores will exceed 300 in 2023. With the expansion of store scale, Four Leaf Coffee has formed a relatively complete industrial chain in terms of product development, integrated marketing, and store sales. The performance of thousands of cups, among which the star products Plateau Rose Latte and Plateau Jasmine Latte have sold a total of 600,000+ cups since their launch.

As a new benchmark of Yunnan coffee chainfour leaf coffee, in order to achieve rapid expansion, occupy market share, enhance brand influence, and open the road to large-scale development, this time the full opening of franchising Shangsiyeca has also come up with some sincere preferential franchise policies, adopting a franchise model in Yunnan Province, The franchise fee is 50,000 yuan. Customers who signed the contract in June can enjoy the franchise fee exemption, and customers who sign the contract in July can enjoy a 50% discount on the franchise fee. Customers who sign the contract at the event will also receive product support of more than 10,000 yuan. Based on the category characteristics of the subdivided track and its own capabilities, Siyeca adopts an agency model in other provinces, but does not charge any agency fees, but the screening of agents will be relatively strict.

It is understood that the existing store area of ​​Siye Cafe is between 20 and 240 square meters, the area of ​​the main store is 40-50 square meters, and the investment cost is between 250,000 and 350,000 yuan. Most of the stores are profitable. It is estimated that the single The store can pay back the cost in 10-15 months. In the future, Four Leaf Cafe will provide strict training and full empowerment to the franchise partners, and provide more support in the research and development of brand characteristic products, food safety control, professional technical training, and expansion of sales channels.

The on-site franchisee partners have a more comprehensive understanding of brand culture, product content, market operations, franchise policies, etc., expressed their affirmation of Siye Cafe’s flexible store expansion model, and the enthusiasm for signing contracts on site is high.

Yunnan is the largest coffee bean production base in China. In recent years, with the joint efforts of the government, enterprises, coffee farmers and society, the quality of Yunnan coffee beans has been continuously improved, and more and more coffee brands have joined the Yunnan bean brand. “Battle”. Four Leaf Coffee accurately grasped the opportunity, focused on geographical location from the beginning of its establishment, insisted on using Yunnan beans as the product soul to create a brand symbol, and created a unique Chinese coffee product and culture. Four Leaf Coffee has refined the strategy of four delicacies – Dian of fresh beans, Dian of flowers, Dian of fresh fruits, Dian of fresh tea, fresh fruit and flowers, fresh tea and fresh coffee, four leaves in one, symbiosis of all things, and finally converged into Dian of coffee . Four Leaf Coffee uses Yunnan’s unique flowers, fruits, nuts, tea, etc. as the source of coffee creativity, and truly “a cup of coffee tastes Yunnan”.

Not only that, in terms of product strategy, in addition to combining the characteristics of Yunnan Huaguo, Four Leaf Coffee has also created a creative coffee product matrix with rich tastes, fast updates, and strong regional flavors to cultivate core users. The new product “Midsummer Happy Coconut” series launched by Xia Chang, specially invited Mr. Lin Dongyuan, the champion of the first World Barista Competition in Taiwan Province of China and the founder of GABEE. Coffee brand, to participate in the research and development. It has a wonderful taste of sweetness and refreshing, creating summer coffee aesthetics.

When the new product is launched, Four Leaf Coffee also comes with 100,000 copies of the four leaf clover planting plan. During the event, you can get a box of “four leaf clover planting box” for any consumption, and participate in brand activities on the Xiaohongshu and Douyin platforms. You can also get domestic Xpress, “one-day store manager” + one-day store turnover, four-leaf clover coffee drink coupons and other activities. Four Leaf Coffee also hopes to increase user stickiness and strengthen brand characteristics through brand creative activities.

In addition, in order to shorten the distance with young people and quickly increase brand awareness, Four Leaf Coffee has also reached cooperation with brands such as Highway Store, Hema, Dehe, BA, Kunming Airlines, and Olive Qing, using ingenious creativity to “break the circle”, The sensational social media platform produced the effect of “1+1>2” and spread the brand potential to the whole country. For example, the coffee bar built in Kunming Yunfang Cultural and Creative Park in cooperation with the road store, the novel business model of day coffee and night wine has its own traffic attributes. As soon as it opened, it attracted many young people to come to take pictures and check in, and it aroused extensive discussions on various media platforms. This year, the flowery and fruity aroma of coffee from Yunnan spread to Shaanxi. The first road store in Northwest China & Four Leaf Coffee Co-branded store settled in Xi’an, the ancient capital of the millennium. Morning C and evening A, combining multiple attributes of coffee, wine, music, art, and social interaction, to create a pioneer youth spiritual home.

In June 2021, Four Leaf Coffee opened its first store in Kunming, and then used Kunming as its base to expand its chain to surrounding areas, gradually going out of Yunnan, and now covering Guizhou, Chengdu, Chongqing, Xi’an, Hefei, Wuhan and other places. After two years of polishing, Four Leaf Cafe has also entered a mature stage of standardization and reproducibility. With the acceleration of brand strategic layout, rapid expansion of stores and establishment of brand awareness, Four Leaf Coffee will further consolidate its leading position as a Yunnan coffee chain brand, and further break through on the road to the whole country, becoming a new representative of Chinese coffee brands. Pass on Chinese coffee culture to the whole country and the world.

