Today (August 12) morning, the A-share market ushered in a domestic CPU giant. Haiguang Information (688041, SH) landed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, rising 94.44% at the opening, and its market value at the close was still as high as about 140 billion. .

Haiguang Information created the largest semiconductor IPO this year. In fact, as the “spire” and “crown” product in the field of semiconductor chip design, the CPU is the cornerstone of the information technology era. In this market that has been monopolized by foreign giants for a long time, the emergence of Haiguang Information has allowed the market to have domestic chips.

Now that A-shares are listed and attract the attention of the market, in fact, Haiguang Information has always been the “darling” of capital, and many companies with unique vision have successfully invested in it before and have made great profits. At present, the second largest shareholder of Haiguang Information is Chengdu State-owned Assets, including Chengdu Industrial Investment Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Chengdu Industrial Group) and other three, with a combined shareholding ratio of nearly 20%.

This unique investment 6 years ago still has some great strategic significance for Chengdu. Today, an insider of Chengdu Industry Group told the “Daily Economic News” reporter that Chengdu’s state-owned investment in Haiguang Information is not only an important investment, but also its strategic significance: on the one hand, it promotes domestic substitution, on the other hand It is also to promote Chengdu’s upgrading and industrial chain coordination in the electronic information industry.

Chengdu state-owned shareholders behind domestic CPU giants

A domestic CPU giant listed on the A-share market.

At 9:30 a.m., Haiguang Information rose 94.44% at the opening, and the opening price was 70 yuan per share. Subsequently, the highest intraday price was 73.8 yuan, and the company’s issue price was 36 yuan, which means that the first lottery (500 shares) can earn a maximum profit of 18,900 yuan. Haiguang Information has become another “big meat” in the domestic capital market this year. sign”.

The listed market value of Haiguang Information is approaching 140 billion yuan, which is also rare on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, because as of today’s close, in addition to Haiguang Information, there are only 5 companies with a market value of more than 100 billion yuan on the Science and Technology Innovation Board.

Haiguang Information finally raised a total of 10.8 billion yuan in the listing on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. This total amount of funds raised also created the largest IPO on the Science and Technology Innovation Board this year. The “Daily Economic News” reporter noted that as of now, there are only five companies that have raised more than 10 billion yuan in initial IPOs.

In fact, the value of such a big bull stock has been discovered by capital at an early stage, and the shareholders of Haiguang Information are crowded with stars. Among them, the second largest shareholder is Chengdu State-owned Assets, including Chengdu Industrial Group, Chengdu High-tech Investment Group Co., Ltd., and Chengdu High-tech Jicui Technology Co., Ltd., all three of which are Chengdu State-owned assets, with a total shareholding ratio of nearly 20%.

Among them, Chengdu Industrial Group currently holds 168 million shares of Haiguang Information, with a shareholding ratio of 7.21%, and the shareholding value of this part has exceeded 10 billion yuan.

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” noticed that Chengdu Industrial Group was reorganized and established at the end of 2017. Its predecessor was Chengdu Industrial Investment Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Chengdu Industrial Investment Group). How did Chengdu Industrial Group invest in Haiguang Information, the current big bull stock, in the early days?

“The electronic information industry has always been a pillar industry for Chengdu’s key development, and projects in the field of domestic CPU replacement are also our key projects.” The above-mentioned insider of Chengdu Industry Group revealed to reporters that in 2015, in the process of transaction projects and investment, I learned that Domestic leading companies are vigorously deploying in this field. “We have made some research and judgments, and we think that the most likely one is Haiguang Information, a subsidiary of Sugon.”

“At that time, we reported the project information at the first time. The municipal party committee and the municipal government felt that this was a big opportunity. We connected with Sugon, and the subsequent investment and decision-making were also very efficient.” Therefore, Chengdu has a dedicated team responsible for the investment.

In 2016, Chengdu state-owned capital invested heavily in Haiguang Information. According to the previous disclosure by Sugon, Chengdu Industrial Investment Group and its related parties invested in Haiguang Information through capital increase in 2016, with a subscribed investment of 650 million yuan.

In recent years, Haiguang Information has grown rapidly. The growth of the company’s revenue has also led to the emergence of domestic chips in the oligopolistic market structure of CPU, and domestic chips have also gained more right to speak.

Today, Haiguang Information, as the only X86-based CPU company in China whose product performance is comparable to that of the world‘s leading companies, has been highly recognized by many important domestic users and has been widely used in important industries or fields such as telecommunications, finance, and the Internet. Expansion capacity. Last year, Haiguang Information achieved revenue of 2.31 billion yuan and net profit of 327 million yuan.

The listing of Haiguang Information has attracted a lot of attention in the market, and for Chengdu state-owned assets including Chengdu Industrial Group, the significance of investing in Haiguang Information is only a small part of the huge benefits.

“Making money is not the purpose of our investment. In fact, we have been doing it as a business, not a pure financial investment. Next, we will continue to pay attention to and support Haiguang Information.” The above-mentioned insider of Chengdu Industry Group said.

Helping the upgrading and development of the trillion-dollar Chengdu electronic information industry

Driving the landing of upstream and downstream industries, and even helping the upgrading and development of Chengdu’s trillion-dollar electronic information industry, is also the important significance behind this investment.

The above-mentioned insider of Chengdu Industry Group said that after the state-owned investment in 2016, Haiguang Information set up its design company in Chengdu. “Now there may be a team of thousands of people in Chengdu.”

The “Daily Economic News” reporter noticed that the design companies in Chengdu under Haiguang Information include Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit Design Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Haiguang Integration) and Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Haiguang Microelectronics).

Among them, the main business of Haiguang Integration is the R&D, design and sales of high-end processors. Last year, it achieved a net profit attributable to the parent of over 700 million yuan. The main business of Haiguang Microelectronics is the core R&D and design of high-end processors. As of the end of last year, the total assets exceeded 2.4 billion.

The design team of a leading domestic CPU enterprise has landed in Chengdu. What does this mean for the electronic information industry in Chengdu? The electronic information industry is also one of the key industries in Chengdu, and the total scale in 2020 has exceeded one trillion yuan.

The person said that the strategic significance of Chengdu State-owned assets such as Chengdu Industry Group successfully investing in Haiguang Information is: on the one hand, it promotes domestic substitution, and on the other hand, it also promotes Chengdu’s upgrading and industrial chain coordination in the electronic information industry.

It further stated that according to the smile curve theory, the added value in the industrial chain is more reflected at both ends, that is, the front-end intellectual property and the back-end brand. At present, Haiguang Information puts the design team in Chengdu. It should be said that after Chengdu has seized the front end, it is beneficial to our entire domestic substitution, and it also gradually improves Chengdu’s R&D and design capabilities. “Driven by these leading projects, from the original simple manufacturing to high-end design, Chengdu has formed an influential industrial position in China and even in the world. The next step will be to promote the development of Chengdu’s Xinchuang industry. Give full play to the leading and leading role of chain-owner enterprises.”

In fact, in terms of the electronic information industry, Chengdu Industrial Group has been continuously helping Chengdu’s industrial upgrading and development through capital investment since its establishment. The companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board that have invested directly or indirectly include XGIMI Technology and AVIC UAV. In addition, the successful listing of these companies such as Shanghai Optical Information is of great significance to the shortcomings of Chengdu-related industries in the fields of energy level quality, coordination level, and element aggregation.

In addition, Chengdu Science and Technology Innovation Investment Group, which was established by Chengdu Industry Group with a 51% stake last year, has laid out new tracks in industries such as aerospace, intelligent manufacturing, chip semiconductors, high-end software, and biomedicine. In May of this year, the model project of the Chengdu-Chongqing hub node of the national integrated big data center of “East Numbers and West Calculations” invested by Chengdu Heavy Industry Fund, a subsidiary of Chengdu Industry Group, was officially launched, the largest artificial intelligence computing center in Southwest China.

At the same time, in order to seize the strategic development opportunities of “carbon peak” and “carbon neutrality”, the heavy industry fund of Chengdu Industry Group and the main chain enterprise Zhongxinhang Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Zhongxinhang) jointly created an “industry + park + The first phase of the Chengdu base project of 50GWh power battery and energy storage system of China Innovation Aviation, a cooperation demonstration of the “fund” ecology, has started construction. As a ten-billion-level project, it took only 59 days from docking to landing, giving full play to the role of capital attraction. “The project will effectively drive the upstream and downstream industries of lithium batteries to land in Chengdu, and make significant contributions to regional economic development. At the same time, thanks to the advantages of AVIC Lithium Battery in industrial development and industry resources, the implementation of the project will further attract leading supporting enterprises in the industry to settle in and promote The development of Chengdu’s new energy industry will further extend the ecological chain, innovation chain, supporting chain and value chain of the automobile industry, and accelerate the construction of an advanced automobile industry ecosystem.” According to the introduction.

Chengdu Industrial Group, a state-owned capital investment company with a diverse layout, has been moving towards the goal of precisely achieving the goal of “resonating at the same frequency” with urban economic development and industrial transformation. The relevant person in charge of Chengdu Industry Group introduced this, “We focus on deeply integrating into the industrial circle and building a strong chain to help build a modern industrial system, and actively carry out the 100-day attack on the advanced manufacturing industry, closely follow the industrial chain to attract the big and strong, and make good use of it. The ‘industry + fund’ linkage development model has promoted the construction of a number of major industrialization projects such as the CEC 8.6 generation line and Tongwei solar energy, contributing to the transformation and upgrading of Chengdu’s industries.”

As an important participant in the transformation and upgrading of the city’s economy, Chengdu Industrial Group takes “industrial investment, industrial real estate, industrial services, and industrial finance” as its four core businesses, and has cultivated a large number of high-end, high-tech enterprise projects to promote the industrial chain The deep integration of , supply chain and innovation chain is accelerating to become a first-class state-owned capital investment and operation company in China, striving to become an important state-owned enterprise in the tide of industrial reform in Chengdu.



