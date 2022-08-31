On the evening of August 30, Midea Group and Gree Electric Appliances, the leading white appliance companies, both disclosed their semi-annual reports, and their performance in the second quarter both rebounded to varying degrees. Among them, the net profit of Midea Group in the second quarter increased by 23% month-on-month, and the net profit of Gree Electric in the second quarter increased by 86% month-on-month. In addition, the net profit of Haier Smart Home in the second quarter increased by 26.02% month-on-month.

Industry insiders said that economic stabilization and the implementation of home appliance consumption policies will help promote market recovery. Since the second quarter, the price of bulk commodities has fallen, which will help ease the cost pressure of home appliance companies and improve the profitability of the industry.

Significant increase from the previous month

Haier Zhijia achieved operating income of 121.858 billion yuan in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 9.1%; net profit attributable to the parent was 7.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16%. Among them, the net profit in the second quarter reached 4.432 billion yuan, an increase of 26.02% month-on-month. During the same period, Midea Group achieved operating income of 183.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.04%; net profit attributable to the parent was 16 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.57%. Among them, the net profit in the second quarter was 8.817 billion yuan, an increase of 23% from the previous month. Gree Electric achieved operating income of 95.222 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.58%; net profit attributable to the parent was 11.466 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.25%. Among them, the net profit in the second quarter reached 7.463 billion yuan, an increase of 86% from the previous month.

Taking the air-conditioning business as an example, in the first half of the year, Gree Electric’s air-conditioning business achieved revenue of 68.746 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.18%. Haier Smart Home air-conditioning business achieved revenue of 19.46 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10%, of which household central air-conditioning revenue increased by 38%. Midea Group did not specifically disclose the revenue data of the air-conditioning business. However, according to the data of Aowei Cloud.com, among the seven categories of household air conditioners, Midea products ranked first in both the domestic online and offline market shares. Among them, Midea Group’s online share of household air conditioners reached 35.62%.

Zhongyikang predicts that the retail sales of my country’s major household appliances market will reach 320 billion yuan in the second half of this year, an increase of about 3% year-on-year.

Mixed progress in channel reform

For the reform of online channels, Midea Group has made the most significant progress. In the first half of the year, Midea’s e-commerce sales continued to account for more than 45%, and Midea’s online sales exceeded 44 billion yuan. The company said that with the further accelerated integration of online and offline markets, the company will focus on the levels and characteristics of different channels, as well as changes in user needs and purchasing methods, to drive retail transformation based on user needs and user experience, and constantly reconstruct and match market retail operations. system to build direct user access for terminal retail.

Haier Zhijia has also made gratifying progress. According to Haier Zhijia, the company’s cumulative retail sales through online channels in the first half of the year increased by 25% year-on-year. According to CMM data, in the first half of the year, the offline retail sales share of Haier Smart Home air conditioners (cabinet and on-board) reached 19.84%, an increase of 3.96 percentage points; the share of online retail sales reached 14.1%, an increase of 0.9 percentage points.

Gree Electric’s channel reform is still on the way. Gree Electric did not disclose online and offline relevant data in the interim report, but it said that it is strengthening the development of household electrical appliances sales, social e-commerce applications, live broadcast delivery, sinking channel development, etc. , customer service and other aspects to promote digital operations, new retail channel reform has achieved phased results.

Live streaming has become the focus of Gree Electric. “The company deepens the application of live streaming and socialized e-commerce. In the first half of the year, the company focused on building various matrix accounts of Mingzhu Yutong, building various types of live broadcast rooms with Chairman Dong Mingzhu as the IP, and combining short videos to promote seasonal products and promote all categories. At the same time, the construction of the live broadcast matrix of the six major bases has been completed, and the normalized live broadcast of each base will cover the whole country.” Gree Electric revealed in the financial report.