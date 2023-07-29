The secret to saving on gas and electricity bills

How do you get the cheapest rate for gas and electricity? Some might think that the best way is to do a comparative search on the web. Instead, it’s much better to switch managers. In fact, once the practice was completed, the manager left, like a disappointed lover, will start bombarding you with phone calls at ultra-low rates. Enel, for example, tempts “old” customers with fixed rates for 2 years at 0.14 euros per kilowatt hour and 8 euros per month of “fee”.

Yet in the renewal letter the rates were very different. The kilowatt-hour cost no less than 0.28 euros and the fixed rate was 12 euros per month. And the same goes for the gas always offered by Enel at a good rate of 0.44 euros per cubic metre. Sifting through the rates available on the free market, Enel’s best rate is the Flex at 0.13 euros per kW and 56 euros per cubic meter for gas and 10 euros per month for a fixed fee.

The cheapest rate

There is fierce competition between electricity and gas operators given that the date of transition for all customers to the free market is approaching, which for now is set for January 1 next year but could still be extended. And therefore also competition on electricity and gas tariffs, although burdened by system charges and taxes of various kinds that the Draghi government had eliminated in the key moment of the expensive energy but were reintroduced by the Meloni government, it is becoming intense.

Currently one of the most attractive rates offered on the open market, if you are not one of those who have changed operator, it is Eni Trend which offers 0.10 euro per kw and 0.43 euro per cubic meter for gas. The only flaw is the fixed monthly fee that Eni keeps at 12 euros per month, dropping it to 10 if you subscribe to direct payment into a current account.

Of course these are variable offers in the sense that now the price of energy and natural gas is low but could then vary during the winter. If you want to avoid this inconvenience, there are offers at a fixed price. In this case the tariff is a little higher, around 0.28 euro per Kw and 0.61 per cubic meter for gas (again with Eni) but it will not increase for a year.

How manager switching works

Of course, several problems affect the change of gas and electricity provider. The practice to be carried out is long, in addition to the forms to be filled in, it takes at least 45 days before the changeover is effective, and this is why managers with millions of customers, like Enel, they send contract renewal proposals always unfavorable and then move on to the hunt for any “brave” customer who hasn’t been frightened by the bureaucracy and has changed manager to try to save money.

In this context, it should be remembered that an attempt is being made to make the transition from one electricity and gas manager to another easier, comparing this sector to the certainly much more competitive one of fixed and mobile telecommunications. Even in telecommunications, however, changing operator does not hurt: if you do it after a while you will be called and you will be offered certainly better rates than before.