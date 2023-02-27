7
NEW YORK – For more than half a century the Mormon Church in the United States has secretly built one of the largest investment funds in the world. A financial asset of over one hundred billion dollars, of which no one, outside the community, was aware.
A hundred billion mystery
But the mystery, as revealed the Wall Street Journalevaporated late last year when a former employee leaked everything to the US Internal Revenue Service and accused the management company, Enisgn Peak Advisorsof having amassed assets worth a hundred billion dollars, keeping Wall Street in the dark.
