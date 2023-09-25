“The secrets of a growing sector”

The world of agrifood, agriculture linked to food production, is destined to be central in the coming years, home to the challenges linked to productive sustainability for an ever-increasing number of human beings. For this reason, investments in the sector will not be lacking. Truth&Business he talked about it with Ignace De Coene, gestore Fundamental Equity, DPAM

What exogenous events are impacting the agrifood sector?

In recent years, agriculture and food production have come under the spotlight. Increasing unpredictability in weather patterns (due at least in part to climate change), the war in Ukraine and soaring prices place food safety at the top of most governments’ agendas. Export restrictions can only exacerbate existing concerns.

Can you give us some examples?

An illustrative case concerns the reduced availability (or fear of reduced availability) of sunflower oil and cereals (wheat and corn). This led the players in the food chain to increase stocks, with a consequent increase in prices, but also to major changes in logistics flows, given that Ukraine and Russia were the main suppliers of African countries (hence the upheaval of many African countries when Russia left the grain deal). A reduction in supply (and fears about the future availability of sunflower oil) has triggered an increase in demand for alternative products such as palm oil, the prices of which have increased. This has led producer governments to implement restrictive policies, as Indonesia did with an export ban, in order to lower domestic prices.

Can innovation change the rules of the game?

The sector’s prospects are closely linked to continuous innovation. The main challenge is not just to produce more, but to produce enough tasty and healthy food, with minimal impact on the environment. Ideally, to increase the likelihood and speed of adoption of innovations, there must be benefits for everyone: for the farmer/producer (lower costs), for the consumer (healthier foods) and for the environment (fewer resources, fewer emissions ). Associating a cost with environmental impact (or unhealthy foods) instead of simply subsidizing production can be useful for "to direct" both producers and consumers towards less impactful production and diet.

Environmental impact and new eating habits. Where are investments concentrated?

Rather than hoping for the rapid diffusion of innovations such as plant-based nutrition, it would be preferable to invest in innovations that reduce the impact of current production methods. As is happening in fish oil, widely used in animal nutrition for its omega 3 and omega 6 content. For the moment, fish oil mostly comes from wild fishing, such as that of anchovies off the coast of coasts of Peru. Supply is regulated by quotas to avoid overexploitation, thus creating great volatility in both supply and prices. One has been developed

alternative source, which consists in the production of algae through a fermentation process and which provides the necessary ingredients (omega 3 and 6): it has a stable cost (currently even cheaper than fish oil) and reduces the impact on the environment .

Which companies are most active on the innovation front?

Over the last decade, innovation has accelerated and companies have come up with very interesting products that can change the industry. Deere (listed on the NYSE ed.) has launched See & Spray, a high-tech spraying product that materially reduces the use of agrochemicals. DSM-

Firmenich (Euronext Amsterdam), in addition to its involvement in alternative fish oil, has brought Bovaer to the market, which reduces methane emissions from cattle. And let’s not forget the efforts made by the food industry to improve the quality of foods by reducing sugar or replacing chemical ingredients with natural ones.

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute consultancy or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline any responsibility and remember that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

