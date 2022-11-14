Gold Investment Network

Quotes Review

Last Friday, live pigs closed at the close, and the disk surface was strong and volatile. The main 2301 contract closed at 21,540 yuan / ton, up 1.17%.

message side

According to Wind data, as of the week of November 11, the profit of self-propagation and self-health pig breeding was 913.21 yuan/head, and on November 4, it was 987.78 yuan/head; the profit of outsourcing piglet breeding was 878.48 yuan/head. On November 4, the profit was 973.85 yuan/head.

1. Sichuan: In the first three quarters, 46.659 million live pigs were sold, a year-on-year increase of 6.0%. 2. Henan: 42.658 million live pigs were sold in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 5.0%. 3. Shandong: In the first three quarters, 34.364 million live pigs were sold, a year-on-year increase of 3.9%. 4. Yunnan: 33.379 million live pigs were sold in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 11.1%. 5. Guangdong: 27.054 million live pigs were sold in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%. 6. Guangxi: 26.592 million live pigs were sold in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 6.8%. 7. Jiangxi: 24.268 million live pigs were sold in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 6.0%. 8. Anhui: 22.096 million live pigs were sold in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 8.1%. 9. Heilongjiang: 17.278 million live pigs were sold in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 5.1%. 10. Jiangsu: 16.597 million live pigs were sold in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%. 11. Guizhou: 13.64 million live pigs were sold in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 10.0%. 12. Chongqing: In the first three quarters, 13.651 million live pigs were sold, a year-on-year increase of 8.9%.

According to the monitoring of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, on November 9, the “200 Agricultural Products Wholesale Price Index” was 125.81, down 0.29 points from yesterday, and the “vegetable basket” wholesale price index was 127.30, down 0.36 points from yesterday. As of 14:00 today, the average price of pork in the national agricultural wholesale market was 34.41 yuan/kg, down 0.6% from yesterday.

The organization’s views are summarized as follows:

Hualian Futures:At present, the terminal is resisting high prices, and the superimposed epidemic situation affects collective demand. In the early stage, there were many cases of secondary fattening and slaughtering, and the risk of concentrated slaughtering of large-weight pigs at the end of the year still exists. At the same time, the policy regulation has increased at various levels, and the National Development and Reform Commission has put in reserves, and the price of pigs has been under pressure.

Southwest Futures:The price of pigs in the north has fallen sharply, and some areas have rebounded, and farmers’ sentiment has increased. However, in some markets, secondary fattening and large-scale farms have increased, and the market has sufficient pig sources; however, the slaughtering side has a general enthusiasm for purchasing, the order volume is small, and the slaughter volume is low. Operating at a low level, the overall consumption support is insufficient. Prices in the southern market are also on a downward trend. The breeding side is more willing to slaughter, and the market supply is sufficient. Although some markets have started sporadic pickling operations, some slaughtering companies have also stopped slaughtering in areas where the epidemic has worsened. The overall slaughtering volume increase is limited. The market is difficult to have strong support. The market expects that 200,000 pigs in Xinjiang and the northwest will be sent to the slaughter, which may cause a shock to the supply.

On the whole, as the peak season for pickled waxes in the south is approaching, there is no obvious improvement in demand for the time being. Affected by the epidemic in many places in the south, consumption continued to be sluggish. The basis of the futures disk has narrowed cautiously since the ultra-high level. At present, the futures disk is mainly falling with the spot.

