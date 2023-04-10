Back to the future: is the US facing another bank-breakup debate?
New impetus for an old idea: After the recent turmoil, some Democrats and Republicans in Washington are calling for the introduction of a separate banking system again. Could the split between commercial banks and investment houses prevent the next crisis?
Politically, they don’t have the hay on the same stage. Senator Josh Hawley, 43, is a right-wing hardliner, and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, 76, is a moderate leftist. However, the Republicans and Democrats agree on one point: After the most recent turbulence in the American banking sector, the country would be well advised to return to a separate banking system. Hawley made this request on the short message service Twitter, Kaptur spoke about it in the House of Representatives.