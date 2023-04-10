Back to the future: is the US facing another bank-breakup debate? New impetus for an old idea: After the recent turmoil, some Democrats and Republicans in Washington are calling for the introduction of a separate banking system again. Could the split between commercial banks and investment houses prevent the next crisis?

Should banks be divided into business areas? Politicians are again talking about introducing a separate banking system. Image: iStockphoto

Politically, they don’t have the hay on the same stage. Senator Josh Hawley, 43, is a right-wing hardliner, and Rep. Marcy Kaptur, 76, is a moderate leftist. However, the Republicans and Democrats agree on one point: After the most recent turbulence in the American banking sector, the country would be well advised to return to a separate banking system. Hawley made this request on the short message service Twitter, Kaptur spoke about it in the House of Representatives.