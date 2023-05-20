The service reform of the whole life cycle of small and micro market entities in Haining City realizes the supply of diversified value-added services



In order to solve the problems that the small and micro market players are not easy to grow, grow small, and survive for a long time, Haining City has implemented the “10The whole life cycle service of 10,000 market entities” promotion project, innovative construction of “Zhelie“Enterprise Wealth” digital application, cooperate with our city36functional departments, connected to the Zhejiang government service network, “Jiangnane“Factor trading platform, etc.24One application, multiple sub-scenes are built, and the whole city14.18Wanjia’s small and micro market entities are included in the service objects, and a full-life cycle service system of “preferential birth, excellent education, and support for the strong” is comprehensively built to realize the supply of diversified value-added services.

Create “government1Hall” to reduce the cost of working time。Construction of the palm “government affairs1Hall”, tailor-made for each small and micro market entity combining online and offlineVIPThe government service hall provides a government service environment with no worries about consultation, no worries about appointments, no worries about handling affairs, no worries about certificates and certificates, and no worries about appeals. It creates an integrated handling platform and establishes and improves the mechanism of “one-time collection, one set of materials, and multiple reuse”. Promote the extremely simplified handling of high-frequency enterprise-related licenses, and reduce the application process50%that’s all.

Provide innovative services and reduce the cost of entrepreneurship and excellence。Develop a decision-making system for entrepreneurial location selection for small and micro market entities, including catering industry, technology service industry, etc.6Provide integrated information such as population data, market entity distribution, and industry analysis in any area of ​​the county for each major industry to assist in site selection decisions.For construction integration, I want to check files, I want training, and I want factory buildings/Shops, I want to recruit workers, I want to purchase, I want to create excellence, I have appeals, etc.20The “Entrepreneurship and Excellence Supermarket” of the remaining services provides differentiated government and market services for small and micro market entities from access to opening operation, development and growth.

Precise push service to reduce the cost of policy fulfillment。Introduced the province’s first public data catalog compilation and collection and sharing work plan for county-level market entities, sorting out and collecting143kind3.1100 million pieces of data, forming a public data base for county-level market entities. Relying on the innovation of the data base to build a development index for the common prosperity of small and micro enterprises, improve the evaluation indicators of small and micro market entities, and intelligently push relevant policies and declaration links through the disassembly and matching of the labels of small and micro market entities and policies that benefit enterprises.

Through financial services, reduce the cost of capital circulation.Opening up the bank loan system such as Hangzhou United Bank, small and micro market entities can authorize water, electricity, taxation, profit and other business data and legal person information, apply for qualified credit products online, and sign online after the bank reviews, to achieve online accurate matching of financing supply and demand .currently has13bank34loan products on the shelves of “ZhelieEnterprise Wealth” application.

Reform intermediary services to reduce the cost of intermediary matters.Dynamically sort out and release the list of intermediary service items for administrative approval, Haining currently reserves29intermediary matters involving compensation, and another8government-purchased services, saving project owners annually1400About ten thousand yuan.Explore the “combination of multiple evaluations” for investment projects, and implement “regional energy evaluation”+Block energy consumption standard+“Standard land” reform, energy-saving approval from5working days reduced to1working days. Iteratively upgrade the online intermediary supermarket in Haining City, open up special applications such as investment project agency, push service items into the intermediary service supermarket without feeling, realize online election, online filing, online evaluation of service quality, and online publicity for intermediary agencies, creating a new ecology of intermediary services and helping Enterprises “run light and fast”.