The seventh art: awards dedicated to cinema and industry assigned

The fifth edition of “The seventh art – Cinema and industry” closes this Sunday, the international project that Confindustria Romagna launched with Khairos (the company that gave new life to Cinema Fulgor, Fellini’s icon and fulcrum of the much-loved poetic and evocative Rimini by Federico Fellini) and with the Arts Department of the Rimini Alma Mater campus, to place cinema at the center of the economic, social and cultural scene. «Cinema understood as an industry that produces art, a factor of progress and development for our society and a free revolutionary enterprise capable of breaking the mold of the present».

This is how the president of Confindustria Romagna, Roberto Buozzi, explains the meaning of the celebration of the mosaic “seventh art” (after Architecture, Music, Painting, Sculpture, Poetry and Dance) and the link between cinematographic and industrial culture of which Rimini is the quintessence. The five days of the 2023 edition saw alternating screenings, previews, conferences, masterclasses, exhibitions, book presentations and this evening they will culminate in the delivery of the “Confindustria Romagna Cinema and Industry Award”, awarded to professionals of the seventh art who distinguished themselves for own work and value, selected by a jury chaired by director Pupi Avati.

The 2023 Honorary Award will be awarded to the three-time Oscar winner Vittorio Storaro, the Special Lifetime Achievement Award to the actress and film producer Edwige Fenech and the theater and film director and actor Gabriele Lavia; in addition to the seals to BIBI Film (Production Award), Teodora (Distribution Award), Giada Calabria (Set Design Award) and Michele Braga (Music Award). The union between cinema and industry and the ability of the seventh art to break established patterns is strengthened by the screening, at the opening of the ceremony, of an extract from “L’Anima dell’Impresa”, the documentary (https://bit.ly/ 3XhEcSt) produced by the national Confindustria to tell, from behind the scenes, the Italy of entrepreneurs capable of combining economic, social and civil values, making “Made in Italy” great in the world. «With “L’Anima dell’Impresa” – explains Alberto Marenghi, vice president of Confindustria for Organisation, development and marketing – we wanted to tell the story of the men and women who lead our companies every day, with talent, passion and commitment, amidst emotions , difficulties, defeats and successes. Behind those results there is much more than a business plan: there are values, effort, teamwork. There is a daily life little known to the general public. A way to help undermine the anti-industrial vision still so widespread in our country”. From 2019 to today, in its five editions, “La Settima Arte Cinema e Industria” has become “an important point of reference for comparison and dialogue, a project where companies, institutions and bodies work together for the growth of culture in a systemic idea. A path that we want to continue to follow with a view to common development for the whole territory», concludes Alessandro Pesaresi, president of the Rimini delegation of Confindustria Romagna, born in 2016 from the merger of the Ravenna and Rimini territories, which three years ago addition Forlì-Cesena and today represents over a thousand companies with 50 thousand employees and 25 billion in aggregate turnover.