The shadow of anti-fascism masks the programmatic void of the Democratic Party

Anti-fascism to mask the programmatic void of the Democratic Party

25 April? It’s all wrong … it has to be redone … the national Ginettaccio would have said, even if in his day he was referring to cycling. It’s all d’arfè… they synthesized and synthesized in Pesaro, so much so that today, May 1st, the non-voters of Matthew Ricci will parade in a demonstration against the permission given by the television mayor to have a bio-lab which, according to the protesters, could make Pesaro a new one Wuhan.

The usual Burioninot putting to good use the burns he had with his peremptory and erroneous affirmations at the time of the Covid, intervened branding the Pesaro demonstration as surreal and, as a scientist, invites us to trust only science, forgetting to specify “true science” which, done in hand, was not his. I have no reasons, nor skills, to comment on the subject (vaccines for animals) as Burioni, Ricci and even the organizers and participants in the event have none. I see the initiative as a result of the rip-offs in trusting Burioni and of the “scientists” TV stars like him: many now don’t even trust real and safe traditional vaccines.

“Everything to be redone” was the name of my scientific high school newspaper. I agreed so much with that title that, as a first move, I “arfeci” the magazine as well. It’s all to be redone, unfortunately, perhaps even more so, still. To the point that a comrade like Mark Rizzo, on April 24, he had people write, “Tomorrow the anti-fascists from the catwalk will take to the streets”. There are two possibilities: either Rizzo is wrong in his drastic judgment or anti-fascism facade (from the catwalk) it’s really fluff air or…. fried. However, I totally agree with Rizzo’s drastic words.

Standing on the catwalk, you have to get noticed, competing to see who is more fascist …. sorry, anti-fascist. Then a monotone Andrew Romanohaving no other fresher air, repeats over and over again that Russiawhile agreeing with the Melons in saying that the CDX is incompatible with fascism, however, he hadn’t said the word “anti-fascist”. Then he nailed La Russa, demanding that she pronounce the magic word.

