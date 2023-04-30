Home » The shadow of anti-fascism masks the programmatic void of the Democratic Party
Business

The shadow of anti-fascism masks the programmatic void of the Democratic Party

by admin
The shadow of anti-fascism masks the programmatic void of the Democratic Party

Anti-fascism to mask the programmatic void of the Democratic Party

25 April? It’s all wrong … it has to be redone … the national Ginettaccio would have said, even if in his day he was referring to cycling. It’s all d’arfè… they synthesized and synthesized in Pesaro, so much so that today, May 1st, the non-voters of Matthew Ricci will parade in a demonstration against the permission given by the television mayor to have a bio-lab which, according to the protesters, could make Pesaro a new one Wuhan.

The usual Burioninot putting to good use the burns he had with his peremptory and erroneous affirmations at the time of the Covid, intervened branding the Pesaro demonstration as surreal and, as a scientist, invites us to trust only science, forgetting to specify “true science” which, done in hand, was not his. I have no reasons, nor skills, to comment on the subject (vaccines for animals) as Burioni, Ricci and even the organizers and participants in the event have none. I see the initiative as a result of the rip-offs in trusting Burioni and of the “scientists” TV stars like him: many now don’t even trust real and safe traditional vaccines.

“Everything to be redone” was the name of my scientific high school newspaper. I agreed so much with that title that, as a first move, I “arfeci” the magazine as well. It’s all to be redone, unfortunately, perhaps even more so, still. To the point that a comrade like Mark Rizzo, on April 24, he had people write, “Tomorrow the anti-fascists from the catwalk will take to the streets”. There are two possibilities: either Rizzo is wrong in his drastic judgment or anti-fascism facade (from the catwalk) it’s really fluff air or…. fried. However, I totally agree with Rizzo’s drastic words.

See also  China Securities Regulatory Commission: Guide investors to correctly understand infrastructure REITs

Standing on the catwalk, you have to get noticed, competing to see who is more fascist …. sorry, anti-fascist. Then a monotone Andrew Romanohaving no other fresher air, repeats over and over again that Russiawhile agreeing with the Melons in saying that the CDX is incompatible with fascism, however, he hadn’t said the word “anti-fascist”. Then he nailed La Russa, demanding that she pronounce the magic word.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

That’s why Russia’s economy has little to offer...

Bergoglio sees Hilarion and prepares the meeting with...

Chat GPT: My boss didn’t notice that you...

Death Martina Rossi, the 2 culprits already in...

Delivery driver: I refuse 75 percent of the...

Renzi: “Meloni is holding up. Crisis? Conte is...

Private island: This island off Scotland only costs...

Renzi: “Meloni is holding up. Crisis? Conte is...

The five worst opportunities for passive income

First Republic, race against time to avoid the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy