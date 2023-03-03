With 36% of the votes, on March 1st, Ahmed Tinubu ballleader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party of the outgoing head of state, Muhammadu Buhari, was elected fifth president of Nigeria. According to what was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it was placed in second position Atiku Abubakar (29%), while Peter Obi came third (25%).

Reports of fraud

Both defeatedHowever, they rejected the result of the vote, reported fraud and expressed his intention to appeal to the court within three weeks, as established by Nigerian law, to request the annulment of the election and its repetition. Although in Nigeria appeals for alleged electoral improprieties are frequent, so far the irregularities in the counting of votes have never been demonstrated and therefore the requests have never been accepted.

Abubakar and Obi criticized the electronic voting system, was used for the first time in the country and which should have ensured greater speed in the communication of results. In reality, the promise of the INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) to update the counting data in real time on its website has been ignored, fueling suspicions of fraud. The lack of transparency of the counting procedure would be accompanied, according to the losers, by technical problems – such as to ensure that in some areas of the country citizens were only able to vote on Tuesday.

Parallel to the criticisms of the defeated, therefore, the discontent of citizens has also grown, whose already low trust in the institutions – the turnout was around 30%. – is likely to shrink even further.

The electoral context

The context in which the largest sub-Saharan economy went to vote is complex. First, we find the juxtaposition of forces that undermine the country’s security.

I militant Islamist groups they continue their attacks in the north-east, while banditry and violence are increasingly widespread in the north-west. If the tensions between farmers and shepherds affect the center of the country, the separatist agitation is felt in the south. Attacks and sabotage of oil infrastructure are persistent, maritime insecurity characterizes territorial waters and police violence involves the entire country.

The consequences of insecurity and violence are considerable: Africa Center estimates indicate that, in 2022, 10,000 Nigerians died due to violent attacks e There are 5,000 confirmed kidnappings.

The security crisis is aggravated by corruption and the abuse of public resources allocated to security. Public funds are provided to federal, state and local government officials, who disburse them at their discretion. Transparency International estimates that “secret and unaccounted for cash expenditures” amount to more than $670 million annually.

In addition to the violence, the life of Nigerians is increasingly complicated inflation which, at the end of 2022, exceeded 21%. Although the Pil have seen a recoveryafter the setback due to Covid-19, growing by 3.5% in the first three quarters of 2022, the recovery does not translate into direct benefits for the population (last year, almost half of the 200 million Nigerians lived on less than $1.90 a day).

This is because the country’s main growth engine – the oil sector – does not usually benefit most Nigerians in terms of jobs (unemployment is 33%) and business opportunities.

Ethnic, geographical and religious fault lines

Historically Nigerian parties have alternated candidates from the North and the South, recognizing the fragile Muslim-Christian composition and the ethnic and geographical diversity of the country. Elections are not won so much for the ideas of the contenders, but rather thanks to the personality of the candidates and the ethnic-regional configurations at stake. Usually political alternations leave room for ethnographic onesseeking a balance between all the components of the diverse Nigerian people.

Geographically, the APC followed this course, presenting Tinubu, who came from the South, as the successor of Buhari, who had northern roots. Instead, with Abubakar originally from the North, the PDP is ignoring this ‘norm’. All three leaders are joined by a vice presidential candidate from the opposite geographic area.

The PCA, on the other hand, is breaking another convention: guaranteeing religious balance on the ballot paper. Indeed, Tinubu, a Muslim, has chosen as his running mate for the vice presidency the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, another Muslim. Norma respected instead by Abubakar who is flanked by Ifeanyi Okowa, a Christian and current governor of the Delta State, and by Obi, flanked by Yusuf Datti Baba, a Muslim from the North.

Article by Armando D’Amaro, author of the ‘Africa’ editorial staff of Lo Spiegone