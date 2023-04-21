On April 21, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges announced the 2023 Labor Day holiday arrangement: the market will be closed from April 29 (Saturday) to May 3 (Wednesday), and will open as usual from May 4 (Thursday). April 23 (Sunday) and May 6 (Saturday) are closed for weekends. Relevant liquidation matters will be carried out according to the arrangement of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

On the same day, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges issued a notice on the trading day arrangements for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect during the 2023 Labor Day period. April 27 (Thursday) and April 28 (Friday) are the newly added Hong Kong Stock Connect trading days, and Hong Kong Stock Connect services will be provided as usual. Hong Kong Stock Connect service will not be provided from April 29 (Saturday) to May 3 (Wednesday), and Hong Kong Stock Connect service will be opened as usual from May 4 (Thursday). In addition, April 23 (Sunday) and May 6 (Saturday) are closed for weekends. The clearing and settlement of Hong Kong Stock Connect transactions shall be carried out in accordance with the arrangement of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited. (every warp)