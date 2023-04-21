Home » The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges announced the 2023 Labor Day holiday arrangement |
Business

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges announced the 2023 Labor Day holiday arrangement |

by admin

On April 21, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges announced the 2023 Labor Day holiday arrangement: the market will be closed from April 29 (Saturday) to May 3 (Wednesday), and will open as usual from May 4 (Thursday). April 23 (Sunday) and May 6 (Saturday) are closed for weekends. Relevant liquidation matters will be carried out according to the arrangement of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

On the same day, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges issued a notice on the trading day arrangements for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect during the 2023 Labor Day period. April 27 (Thursday) and April 28 (Friday) are the newly added Hong Kong Stock Connect trading days, and Hong Kong Stock Connect services will be provided as usual. Hong Kong Stock Connect service will not be provided from April 29 (Saturday) to May 3 (Wednesday), and Hong Kong Stock Connect service will be opened as usual from May 4 (Thursday). In addition, April 23 (Sunday) and May 6 (Saturday) are closed for weekends. The clearing and settlement of Hong Kong Stock Connect transactions shall be carried out in accordance with the arrangement of China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited. (every warp)

See also  The financial sector launched a new plan to improve the assets and liabilities of high-quality real estate companies at the beginning of the year_China Economic Net - National Economic Portal

You may also like

Ministers at work on May 1st. Prime Minister...

The export of lithium batteries and steel plates...

Kika: Marco Kirchhof on the biggest fraud at...

Reputation in Italy, first Ferrero then Ferrari. Classification

New EU sanctions package against Russia

Bresson’s “Neighborhood” in decay: the ruins among the...

LPR “stands still” for 8 consecutive months In...

Home office: Employees haven’t opened their laptops for...

Can European banks still generate value?

“Sustainability does not necessarily have to be associated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy