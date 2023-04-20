The Shanghai Auto Show kicked off the global automotive revolution: the death of fuel vehicles and the rise of new energy vehicles–fast technology–technology changes the future

For the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, there was a very iconic scene. There was an endless stream of people watching the cars in the new energy vehicle exhibition hall, while the fuel vehicle exhibition hall was basically empty.

In response to such a situation, many car enthusiasts have expressed that the Shanghai Auto Show may be the last auto show for fuel vehicles, and let us collectively send away these traditional fuel vehicles.

I have to admit that the new forces have indeed brought a lot of pressure to traditional luxury brands. At the Volvo TECH DAY and EX90 China debut conference, Qin Peiji, President of Volvo Cars Greater China Sales Company, even said bluntly: “New The forces will know it, and we have learned it in three years. We will, and the new forces will not be able to learn it in ten years.”

In addition, at this year’s BMW booth, you can’t even find a fuel car that is currently on sale. Even some models with internal combustion engines are also unveiled as hybrids, and they also brought the world premiere of the pure electric BMW iX1. , Before the end of this year, the pure electric BMW i5 will also come out.

In addition, the BMW Group will start production of new-generation models from the second half of 2025. In the next 24 months, at least six new-generation models will be mass-produced, including a sports utility vehicle (SAV) and a pure electric sedan in the segment of the BMW 3 Series.

Audi, who also participated in the exhibition, Oliver Hoffmann, the company’s director in charge of technology research and development, also told us during the auto show, “Audi has a very clear strategy to launch only pure electric models after 2026.”

Five years ago, when the new forces first came out, there were endless discussions about how traditional major manufacturers would make efforts to develop new energy vehicles, but now after the elephants turned around, they began to really build up their strength.

The turbulent wave of electrification transformation is far more violent than anyone imagined. Some industry experts said that this year is the first year of changes in the old and new forces in the industry. The old order is collapsing, and the new order is being rebuilt. To put it more bluntly, the rapid rise of new energy vehicles is accelerating the departure of fuel vehicles.